3 Best Ways to Change Paper Size on HP Printer

If you specify an incorrect paper size on your HP printer, it could end up printing blank pages or result in errors like “Paper Size Mismatch.” Moreover, it can also print documents with alignment and readability issues.

To prevent such errors, it is vital to define the correct paper size on the printing preferences of your HP printer. If you are printing through WordPad, you are not required to define the paper size again. However, other word processing applications like MS Word will require you to re-specify the paper size.

To begin with, you should first know your paper size and set the size accordingly or create a custom paper size.

Through Printing Preferences

Launch Control Panel on your PC. Select Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Right-click the HP printer icon and choose the Printing preferences option from the context menu.

Jump to the Paper/Quality tab. Specify your preferred paper size in the Paper Size drop-down.

For custom size, click the Custom button.

Select New.

Give a Name to your custom paper size. Do not give a name that coincides with the name of other existing sizes. Define the Width and Height in Inches and click OK.



Through HP Smart

Search HP Smart App and open it.

Click Printer Settings.

Go to Advanced Settings. It will redirect you to the Embedded Web Server of the printer.

Click the Settings tab on the menu bar. Expand the Preferences section on the left side.

Click Tray and Paper Management.

Choose the Paper Size from the drop-down.

Click Apply.

Through MS Word

Open the document you are willing to print. Press Ctrl and P keys. It will open the Print window. Choose your printer under the Printer drop-down.

Then select the Paper size under the Settings section.

Click the Print button.

If you want a custom size, click More Paper Sizes.

Define the Width and Height and click OK.



How to Change Paper Size on Mac?

Here’re the steps to change the paper size on your Mac.