[Solve] Windows Resource Protection Could Not Start The Repair Service

The Windows Resource Protection Could Not Start The Repair Service occurs when the system fails to run the System File Checker (SFC) Scan. There could be several causes for this problem, but it is most likely to occur if the Windows Module Installer service fails to function.

Bugs in the Windows, corrupted system files and issues in the System drive volume also can lead to this problem. On some Windows devices, viruses and malware infections could also trigger this problem while initiating the repair service.

Most Users have reported resolving this issue by restarting the Module Installer service. However, this issue has been reported on some Windows devices after installing Windows updates, and restarting the Windows service may not work in those cases.

Today, we’ll discuss how to fix this problem and get the Windows repair service back up and running.

Fixes for “Windows Resource Protection Could Not Start The Repair Service”

A system restart is recommended before proceeding with the fixes to eliminate the possibility of minor operating system glitches causing this issue.

Open the Command prompt with administrative privileges. Type the command SFC /scannow and hit enter. This should start the scan normally.

If it still shows the Windows Resource Protection Could Not Start The Repair Service error, try these suggested fixes to solve the problem.

Change the Startup type of the Windows Module Installer

Windows module installer is responsible for updating, modifying and removal of different Windows Services. It is also associated with the system files of Windows resource protection. It is seen that if this service fails to startup, the SFC scan fails to run and prompts Windows Resource Protection Could Not Start the Repair Service message.

Press Windows Key + R, type services.msc and hit enter. In the Services list, locate Windows Modules Installer and double-click to open its Properties. Set the Startup Type to Manual and Click on the Start Button. Click on Apply to save these changes.

If you cannot start the Module from the Windows Services, you can also force start it using the command line.

Press Windows Key + X, and open Terminal ( Admin). Use this command to set the automatic startup type for the Windows module Installer.

sc config trustedinstaller start= auto Now, run the following command to restart the service.

net start trustedinstaller

Run the Repair service from the Safe Mode

In safe mode, Windows operates with minimal features and drivers. If there are some system processes causing the conflicts while carrying out the SFC scans, you can boot into safe mode and try running the scans.

Go to the Start menu. Click on the power button, and select Restart while holding down the Shift key. The System will restart into recovery environment. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings. Click on Restart Button. After the computer restarts, press F4. The system will now boot into Safe mode. Finally, try running the SFC scans.

Copy the Missing Dll to the System Directory

On some early builds of Windows 10 the wrprint.dll module that is used by many Windows applications seems to be missing. This is a common issue encountered in the insider build 14279 and 14291. This issue was later solved by rolling a stable update.

Here’s how to fix this problem without having to update the Windows.

Open the notepad and copy the command into it. @echo off cls setlocal set root=%SystemRoot%\WinSxS\%PROCESSOR_ARCHITECTURE%_microsoft-windows-servicingstack for /f "delims=" %%A in ('dir /ad /b %root%-onecore*') do set "from=%SystemRoot%\WinSxS\%%A" for /f "delims=" %%A in ('dir /ad /b %root%_*') do set "to=%SystemRoot%\WinSxS\%%A" takeown /F %to%\* /R /A 1>nul icacls %to%\*.* /T /grant administrators:F 1>nul echo on echo F|xcopy /C /R /O /Y %from%\wrpint.dll %to%\wrpint.dll pause Save the file with a name scanfix.cmd ( it’s a batch file, thus avoid naming it as scanfix.cmd.txt ) Now, run the file as an administrator. The command line will copy the wrprint.dll to the relevant directory. You will see 1 File(s) message when this happens. At last open the command prompt with administrative privileges and run the SFC command.

Run SFC Offline

If you are not able to run the SFC scans from the Recovery environment or the safe mode, you can use a bootable installation media and then run the SFC command offline.

Connect your Windows Installation Media to your Device. Change the Boot Priority and boot the device using the installation media. Click on Next in the Installation prompt. Select the options to Repair your computer. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Command Prompt. Now, use this command to determine the system partition.

BCDEDIT Under the Windows Boot loader section, check for the partition drive letter and system root. Finally, use this command to perform the SFC scans.

sfc /scannow /offbootdir=<SysPartition_Drive_Letter>:\ /offwindir=<Windows_Drive_Letter>:\windows

For instance, if the partition drive letter is C: and the system root is \Windows, use the above command as,

sfc /SCANNOW /OFFBOOTDIR=C:\ /OFFWINDIR=C:\windows

Perform DISM scans

When the Windows image file ( .WIM ) gets corrupted or has some potential issues with it, it can trigger problems with the repair service as well. The system file related to the repair service might get affected because of different reasons. To repair these underlying issues with the service, you can run the DISM scans.

Open the Windows terminal with elevated privileges. Execute this command to run the DISM scan.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth When the process gets completed, try running the SFC scan.

Run CHKDSK Scans

Logical errors in the disk and problems with the file system metadata can result in different system-related issues. If the system partition gets affected by such logical errors, different Windows services can face functional hitches. This might also be the case that is causing the Windows repair service (SFC in specific) not to function as intended.

You can perform the CHKDSK scans to fix such drive-related problems and then see if the SFC scans work.

Open Command Prompt with administrative privileges. Now, run the following command to start the chkdsk scan.

chkdsk /r Type Y and hit enter. The scans will start after a system restart. Run the SFC scans after the disk check process gets completed.

Uninstall Windows Update

Some of the rolled-out Windows Update builds are reported to have issues with the System File Checker. For instance, packages like the KB2821895 are said to bring problems to the repair service.

If you have encountered a similar problem after the windows update, then it is recommended to uninstall it to get a resolve.

Press Windows Key + I to open the Settings apps. Go to Windows Update > Update History. Scroll down and locate Uninstall updates options. Find the most recently installed update that you suspect is causing this error. Click on the Uninstall button

Perform System Restore

If the issue with the Windows repair service has suddenly popped up, system restore also becomes a viable option to fix this issue. System restore takes your system back to the point where the problem exists.

However, you must have created a restore point before the occurrence of this problem.

Press Windows Key + R, type rstrui.exe and hit enter. This will open the System restore utility. Select the Choose a different restore point option and click on Next. Choose the restore point that was created prior to the occurrence of the issue. Click on Next and follow the prompt. Verify if the issue has been solved after the restoration process is complete.

Windows Reset

If the system restore does not work, you can reset the whole Windows operating system to default using the Windows Reset service. Here’s how to do it.

Press Windows Key + R, type systemreset –factoryreset and hit enter to launch the Windows Reset utility. Choose the option Keep my files. Now, select the Local reinstall option. Follow the prompt and complete the reset process. When the reset is complete, open the command prompt and run the SFC command.

It is best to perform a clean Windows installation to resolve this issue altogether. However, you must back up your files before doing it. We have a comprehensive guide for you on performing a clean Windows installation.