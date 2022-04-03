Do you have a secret project to work on? Or, do you have confidential files? Regardless of the reason, the Secure Folder is your best friend if you use a Samsung phone.

This tiny encrypted space on your phone acts as a brand new device where you can add apps and all other files privately. You’ll need to use a password to access files within this folder. But, what to do if you forget the password?

Now, let’s discuss more on how to reset if you’ve forgotten the password and more about how to use it.

How to Reset a Secure Folder if You’ve Forgotten the Password

If you want to unlock a secure folder in Samsung without a password, you can reset it from your Samsung account:

Open your Secure Folder. Try to log in and select Forgot Password. Samsung will ask you if you want to reset the password, PIN or Pattern. Tap on Reset.

You’ll have to re-enter your password and then select OK. You can either choose a pattern, PIN, or password as your new Secure Folder lock type. Re-enter your new password and gain access to your Secure folder. Tap on Continue and tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap on Lock and Exit.



Now, go back to your Secure folder and successfully log in.

How to Add Apps to the Secure Folder

You can add any apps to your Secure Folder. It acts like a new storage space where you can duplicate your data and keep it hidden. So, here’s how you can add apps to your Samsung Secure Folder.

Open your Secure folder and tap on the three dots in the top-right corner.

Click on Add apps option. Choose the apps you desire.

Tap on Add.

Please remember that if you select the Copy option, you will create duplicate copies of the files. But, if you choose the Move option, you will move the original file to Secure Folder.

Alternatively, another way to add apps/files to the Secure folder is by directly selecting them from their original location. Long-press on a file and tap on Options. Tap on Move to Secure Folder. What’s fun about the Secure folder is that you can log in with a different account on the apps within this folder.

If you want to add a new app that’s not on your phone, you can directly tap on Download from Play Store. Then, install a new app and tap on Add.

How to Hide Samsung Secure Folder From the Home Screen

If you want extra security and would prefer to hide the Secure folder from the home screen, here’s what you can do.

Go to your Settings. Tap on Biometrics and Security.

Open the Secure Folder by logging in with your password. Turn off the option that says Show icon on Apps Screen and tap on Hide.



If you want to access the Secure Folder after hiding it, here are the steps you can take:

Open the Quick Panel by swiping down on your home screen. Swipe right and select the + icon. Swipe right again and drag the Secure Folder icon into the Quick Panel section. Tap on the Secure Folder icon to make it show up on the home screen again.

How to Remove the Secure Folder

If you want to get rid of the Secure Folder, you can follow these steps:

Go to your Settings. Tap on Biometrics and Security.

Select Secure Folder. Tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner or the Menu. Tap on More settings.

Select Uninstall.

Tap on Uninstall.

Is Samsung Secure Folder Safe

Samsung has a Knox security platform that protects all the data within the secure folder. Also, this folder is encrypted and there is an additional layer of protection for your Secure Folder. So, your folder is very secure and safe from any unwanted virus attacks.

For added security, you can also turn on Auto-Lock. Doing so will automatically lock your Secure folder after the set time even if you leave your phone unlocked. Please follow these steps to do so:

Open your Secure folder and tap on the three dots in the top-right corner. Tap on Settings. Go to Auto-Lock Secure Folder.

Select appropriate option.

How to Customize a Secure Folder

If you want even more security, you can also customize your Secure folder. Simply open your Secure folder and tap on the three dots in the corner. Right below Lock and Exit, tap on Customize. Now, you can choose a different image for your app logo so that it doesn’t signify a folder with private files.

Next, you can also rename the folder name to anything. For e.g, you can either rename it to “Work Folder” or “Finance.”

How to Backup and Restore Samsung Secure Folder

Open the Secure folder and tap on the three-dotted menu from the upper-right corner. Tap on Backup and Restore. You can now backup all your files from this folder. Tap on Back up Secure Folder data and select all the files and tap on Back Up Now.

If you want to delete any backups:

Go to Settings and then Backup and restore. Select Delete Secure Folder backup data and select the files you want to remove.

Tap on Delete.

To recover your files, tap on Restore. Select the files you desire and then tap on Restore now.

Related Questions

How to Know if I’m Using Samsung Secure Folder?

When using apps or files inside the Samsung Secure folder for a long time, you might be confused as to whether you’re in the right folder. So, to confirm if you’re using the Secure folder, you can check the notification bar where you can see a locked folder icon. It represents that you’re inside the Secure folder.

Is There a Secure Folder on iPhone?

There isn’t any particular Secure Folder on the iPhone. However, you can choose to hide photos from your gallery. You can find these photos inside the Hidden album.

Which Android Version Supports Secure Folder?

If your Android OS version is Nougat 7.0 and above, you can freely enjoy the Secure Folder feature.