How to Disable Firewall on Windows, Linux & Mac

A firewall examines all the incoming and outgoing data to prevent unauthorized data exchange. It means that if any unwanted virus or trojan gets into your computer, it will prevent it from sharing information about your PC with the attacker.

However, the firewall sometimes interrupts connections for some applications. So, disabling the firewall will prevent any such interruptions. If you want to learn how to disable the firewall in your PC with any operating system, this article is for you.

What Does Firewall Do?

A network works on requests and retrieval of data packets. The firewall’s job is to prevent unwanted data packet exchange. Every network has a firewall to prevent this kind of breach. In a sense, it’s like a wall between your private network and the rest of the internet.

In some cases, a firewall also prevents your personal apps from accessing the internet. So, you may want to temporarily disable your firewall to give network access to these particular applications. But other than that, you may want to keep it enabled for security.

Older versions of the firewall were not as useful and good at protection. However, the newer firewall version can consistently protect your PC from breaches. So, it is worth keeping it enabled.

How to Disable Firewall in Windows?

You can disable the firewall for your Windows PC from the Windows Settings. It’s worth noting that you will need administrator privileges to turn off the firewall. You can disable it in two ways:

Using Windows Settings

You can directly disable your computer’s firewall from your computer’s settings for individual network profiles. Here’s how you do it:

Press Win + I to open settings and go to Update and security. Go to Windows Security on the left tab. Click on Firewall & network protection.

Choose and click on the type of your preferred network. The ‘active’ status indicates the type of network that is currently active. Turn off the slider under Microsoft Defender Firewall. It will then ask you for administrator privileges to turn off the Firewall.

Using Command Prompt

You can also use the command prompt to disable your Windows firewall. The difference is that you’ll be able to turn off all network profiles at once directly. Follow these steps to disable the firewall on your PC:

Search for cmd on the search bar and run as administrator. Type the following command to check if the firewall is enabled or disabled for each network profile.

netsh advfirewall show all Type and execute this command to turn off the firewall for all network profiles.

netsh advfirewall set allprofiles state off

You can type netsh advfirewall set all profiles state on to turn the firewall back on.

How to Disable Firewall in Linux?

The Uncomplicated firewall (ufw) and FirewallD are the two mainstream firewall managers in Linux.

Systems like Ubuntu use ufw as their default firewall manager, whereas other Linux distros like RHEL 7, SUSE 15, OpenSUSE 15, CentOS 7, and Fedora 18 use FirewallD as their firewall manager.

For ufw, follow these steps:

Execute sudo ufw status to check whether it’s enabled or disabled. Use the sudo ufw disable command to disable the service. You can also use the sudo systemctl disable ufw disable firewall while booting the system.

Use the command in step 1 to confirm if the firewall is disabled. Type and execute sudo ufw enable to re-enable the firewall.

For FirewallD, follow these steps:

Type and execute sudo firewall-cmd – state to know the status of the firewall. Type sudo systemctl stop firewalld to stop the firewall. Use the command sudo systemctl disable firewalld to disable the firewall on boot.

How to Disable Firewall in Mac?

You can disable the firewall on your macOS in the following ways:

From System Settings

Follow these steps to disable the firewall from system settings:

Click on the Apple logo and go to system preferences. Go to Security and privacy. Click on the firewall tab. The option to disable the firewall will be grayed out. To enable it, click on the lock icon on the bottom.

Input your credentials to provide administrator privileges. You will now be able to click on the ‘Turn off firewall button’ to disable the firewall of your Mac.

Using the Terminal

You can also turn off the mac firewall from the terminal.

Press command + space to open ‘spotlight. Type terminal and press enter. Type and run the following command in the terminal to turn off the :

sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.alf globalstate -int 0

It will then prompt you to input the user password. Type the password and press enter. You can also replace the 0 with 1 to re-enable it.

Should You Disable Firewall?

In recent network security systems, firewalls are already built into the router. Unlike a computer’s firewall, the router’s firewall only protects you from incoming data. It does not scan any outgoing data. So if you have a good antivirus on your computer, the two would cooperate with each other perfectly to keep you safe from attackers.

The firewall is a security system that protects your computer from unauthorized access. It will stop and notify you before network access should be granted to a particular app. Disabling the firewall means any attacker or third-party software can access your computer easily.

So turning on your firewall is generally a good idea. You can temporarily disable it if you need to grant access to software and then turn it back on later.