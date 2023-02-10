How to Print From iPad to HP Printer? Step-by-Step Guide

HP printers are compatible with multiple OS like Windows, Android, and iOS including iPadOS. Since iPads have a built-in AirPrint functionality, you can directly use it to print your documents without the need for any third-party apps. However, you could switch to the HP Smart app for more organized printing.

Here, we have divided the printing process into three steps. The first and second steps include the process to connect your iPad and printer to the Wi-Fi network and the third step shows the actual printing process. You can directly jump to the third step if you have already connected your devices to the Wi-Fi.

Step 1: Connect iPad to Wi-Fi

You should first connect your iPad to the Wi-Fi network. If you are using dual-band routers, we recommend you connect your iPad to the 2.4GHz band network. It is because all the HP printers do not support the 5GHz frequency band and you may later have problems while creating a connection.

Open Settings on your iPad.

Tap the Wi-Fi menu. Toggle on the Wi-Fi button.

Select your preferred Wi-Fi network. Type the password and tap the Join button.



Step 2: Connect HP Printer to Wi-Fi

Once you have connected your iPad to the Wi-Fi, now it’s time to connect your HP printer to the same Wi-Fi network. The process may vary depending on whether your printer has an LCD screen setup or not.

On Printers With LCD Screen

If your HP printer has an LCD screen, follow these steps to connect it to Wi-Fi.

Navigate to Wi-Fi settings from the home screen of your printer. Choose the Wi-Fi network. Enter the password and connect it to the Wi-Fi.

On Printers Without LCD Screen

Follow these steps on HP printers without an LCD screen setup.

Keep pressing the Wireless button on your printer until it starts blinking.

Then go to your router and keep pressing the WPS button. It will also start blinking.

Wait till indicators on both the printer and router stop blinking. Your printer is now connected to Wi-Fi.

Using Wi-Fi Direct Feature

Nearly all the models of HP printers today come with the Wi-Fi Direct feature. You may also use this feature to create a new Wi-Fi network and then connect your iPad to the Wi-Fi Direct SSID broadcasted from the printer and start printing.

If your printer has an LCD screen setup, navigate to the Wi-Fi settings and turn on Wi-Fi Direct. You can see the Wi-Fi SSID and password of the network there.

Then go to Wi-Fi settings on your iPad and connect it to the printer’s Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, press the Wi-Fi button and Information button on your printer simultaneously for a few seconds. You will get a printout with Wi-Fi Direct network credentials.

Use those details to connect your iPad to the printer.



Step 3: Start Printing From Your iPad

Now that you have connected your iPad and printer to the same Wi-Fi network, let’s see how to print your documents and photos from the iPad.

Using Built-in Print Function

iOS devices have a built-in print function called AirPrint. If your HP printer is also AirPrint enabled, you can start printing directly from your iPad without the need for any additional software.

First, check if your printer supports AirPrint from this official Apple support page. Then, open the document or image that you want to print. Tap the Share button on the upper right corner of the screen. Choose the Print option.

Tap the Printer option.

Select your HP printer.

Choose the number of copies. Tap Print.

Using HP Smart

If your HP printer is not AirPrint enabled, you can use the official HP smart app to get the printouts.