How To Connect HP Printer To WiFi

Before using a wireless HP printer to print your documents, you need to connect it to Wi-Fi and configure its wireless settings. While the general process to do so is the same for all HP printers, the exact steps may vary between individual models.

We have tried to include the possible options for the most common devices. If you can’t find any option we have specified, we recommend visiting official sources and looking for the proper process.

Step 1: Resetting Network Settings

If your printer is already connected to a Wi-Fi network, but you want to connect it to another, you must restore your network configuration to factory settings first. However, if it is not the case, you can skip ahead to the next step.

To reset network settings on an HP Printers, you need to perform separate steps based on different models, such as:

Press and hold the Wireless and the Cancel buttons until the Power button starts flashing. Then, wait for the Wireless indicator to blink. (Inkjet printers)

until the Power button starts flashing. Then, wait for the Wireless indicator to blink. (Inkjet printers) Press and hold the Wireless button until Attention (exclamation) and Power indicators start flashing. (most Laser printers)



until Attention (exclamation) and Power indicators start flashing. (most Laser printers) Press and hold the Wireless button until the Attention (exclamation) indicator starts flashing. Then, wait for the Wireless indicator to blink (LaserJet printers)

until the Attention (exclamation) indicator starts flashing. Then, wait for the Wireless indicator to blink (LaserJet printers) Access Restore Network Settings or Restore Network Defaults options from the control panel menu.

You can check the official sources for the exact method you need to use on your particular model.

Step 2: Connecting Printer to Wi-Fi

You can use any of the methods below if applicable to your device.

Wi-Fi Setup Mode

The newer HP printers allow automatic connection with a wireless network via Wi-Fi Setup mode. It automatically connects the printer to Wi-Fi without having to enter network settings or use any cables.

Your printer will be in ready to pair state for two hours after turning it on for the first time. The Wireless light continues flashing when the printer is in Wi-Fi setup mode. Also, resetting your network settings will re-enable the mode.

When the printer is in Wi-Fi setup mode,

Install the HP Smart app on your computer or mobile. Place your computer/mobile near your router and connect it to Wi-Fi (not Ethernet). Place the printer near the router as well. Disconnect from any VPN or Proxy. Enable Bluetooth and Location service on the mobile or the computer and allow the necessary location permissions. Open the HP Smart app and then create or sign in to your account. Select Add Printer or a Plus sign (+).

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Configuring Wireless Settings

If your HP printer has an LCD screen you can use to navigate its control panel, you can directly configure the wireless settings through it.

Make sure your printer is in the router’s range and disconnect any USB or Ethernet cables connected to the printer. Go to the Wireless, Network, or Setup settings menu and choose Wireless Setup Wizard. Pick your WiFi Network from the list. Enter the password and select OK.

Wireless Protected Setup (WPS) Push Button Method

If your HP printer supports WPS Push Mode, you can easily connect it to a wireless network using a router with a WPS button. However, keep in mind that the network must be protected with a WPA or WPA2 password for this method.

Place the printer near your Wi-Fi router. Press and hold the Wireless button on the printer until you see the Wireless indicator start to blink. Specific printer models may also need you to press and hold the Power button along with the Wireless button.

If the printer has an LCD display, navigate to its Wireless or WLAN settings and choose Wireless Protected Setup > Push button mode. Immediately, press the router’s WPS button and hold on until the corresponding LED starts flashing. You have two minutes before you can perform this action.

The printer’s wireless icon stops blinking after the connection completes.

Using Printer Assistant

It is also possible to configure wireless settings while adding a printer to your computer using the HP printer assistant. The assistant should pop up the first time you connect it to your computer. If not, download it for your printer model from the official website and run it.

The steps below are for a specific HP printer and you may get different options in your case. So, if you encounter any trouble, we recommend visiting official sources for your printer model.

Make sure the computer is connected to the Wi-Fi network you wish to use Open the HP printer assistant. Go to Tools or Utilities and select Device Setup & Software.

Click on Connect a new device. Select Wireless and click Next.

If prompted, connect to the printer using the USB cable and click Next. Check Yes, access the computer or router, and click Next.

Check the information on this page. If it is correct, check Yes and click Next. Otherwise, click on Back, check No, I will enter the settings manually. Then, enter the information and click Next. Disconnect the USB when prompted and click Next. After the setup completes, click Finish.

The HP printer assistant also allow you to convert a USB connection to wireless.

Connect the printer to your computer using a USB cable and power up both devices. Open the HP printer assistant, go to Tools or Utilities, and select Device Setup & Software. Click on Convert a USB connected device to wireless.

Follow the on-screen instructions (same as above)

Step 3: Confirming Network Settings

It’s best to print your network configuration report to that you have actually established a connection with the proper network. You also need to check if the connection is active.

If the report doesn’t show proper configuration, you need to perform all the above processes again.

Depending on your model, you need to follow different processes to print the report. If you don’t have an LCD screen, you need to press and hold the Wireless button along with the Information button on some models. For some other models, you need to press the Resume button instead of the Information. So, it’s better to check the exact method from the user manual first.

If the printer comes with an LCD touch screen, you need to navigate through its Wireless settings. And then select the relevant option to print the report.