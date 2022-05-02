When it comes to convenience, wireless printers have made a name for themselves in the office world. You can print your document from anywhere and on any device as long as you have WiFi.

However, you must configure the printers correctly before using them. Fortunately, connecting the printers to the WiFi and configuring wireless settings is very easy. You can do it in a few minutes using the methods listed below.

How to Connect Printer to WiFi

Here are some methods to connect a printer with your WiFi. You can select one according to your preference.

Note: Some of the solutions listed below may not be applicable to all printers. Check to see if your printer has the option.

Auto Wireless Connect

The newer HP printers allow automatic connection with a WiFi network via HP Auto Wireless Connect mode. It automatically connects the printer to WiFi without having to enter network settings or use any cables.

You can use this mode by selecting the “Yes, send my wireless settings to the printer (recommended)” option while installing the printer software on your PC.

Your printer will be in ready to pair state for two hours after turning it on for the first time. Resetting your network settings will re-enable auto wireless connect. It is useful if you need to connect your printer to a new access point or after two hours.

Configuring Wireless Settings

Most modern printers allow direct configuration of wireless settings without connecting to a computer. Your printer must have a control panel where you can access its settings for this method.

Note: Before the troubleshooting process, check if any USB or Ethernet cables are connected to your printer. If so, unplug it. Also, to avoid an unnecessary interruption, make sure your printer is within the WiFi range.

On Brother Printer

Access the printer menu and go to Network > WLAN > Setup Wizard. You can use ▲ or ▼ to cycle through the options and Ok to select them.

Press ▲ or 1 to select On. It will search for and display available SSIDs. Select your network and enter the password when prompted. Press ▲ or 1 to apply the settings. Wait for the connection to establish.

If the SSID of your WiFi is not available on the list, you can click on <New SSID> to manually enter the network configuration.

On Epson Printer

Press the Home button on the printer. Navigate to and select WiFi Setup. You can use the arrow buttons for navigation and Ok to select. Press Ok until you see WiFi Setup Wizard. Then, select it.

It will search for all available SSIDs. Select the SSID of your network and Enter the password when prompted. Wait for the setup to complete and press Ok.

On HP Printer

Open the Wireless or Network settings menu and select Wireless Setup Wizard.

Select your WiFi Network, enter the password and click Ok.

On Xerox Printer

Press Home and go to Device > Connectivity > Wi-Fi. Select your WiFi Network, enter the password and click Ok.

Using Wireless Protected Setup Push Button Method

To use this method, your printer and your router need to fulfill some criteria:

The printer should support WPS Push Mode.

The router must have a WPS button.

The network should have WPA or WPA2 password.

If these criteria are satisfied, using the WPS Push button method is the easiest way of connecting your printer to the WiFi. Here’s how you can do so:

Place your printer in the range of the WiFi. If the printer has a Wireless button, press and hold the button until the Wireless indicator starts flashing.

Some printers may need additional steps along with pushing this button to set up a WPS connection. Look through the user guide or seek help from technical personnel to know the exact method in such cases. If the printer doesn’t have a Wireless button, you need to access its Network or Wireless settings and select Wireless Protected Setup > Push button mode. The exact steps vary between individual printers.

Within two minutes, press and hold the WPS button on the router until the indicator blinks.



Wait for the wireless indicator on the printer to stop flashing. It signifies that you have established the connection.

Using Printer Software

You can also configure your printer’s WiFi settings while installing its software on a computer. If the printer does not have a built-in menu but can connect to the WiFi, this is the best method to use.

Connect the printer to your computer using a USB or Ethernet cable. After the connection, an installation wizard should pop up on its own. If it did not start, use the installation software that came with the printer or download it from the printer’s website.

In the configuration setup, access the wireless settings and configure them according to your network. The steps in the setup are different for separate printers, so get help from user manuals if you are not sure what to do.

Restore Network Settings

You must restore your network configuration to factory settings before connecting it to a new access point. Here are the usual ways to do so on some printers. However, we recommend looking through their user guide beforehand to confirm the method.

Canon Printers:

Different printers have different options. For some, you need to press and hold the RESUME/CANCEL button until the power lamp blinks 9/17/21 times. For others, you’ll need different steps.

HP Printers:

There are separate steps based on different models. For instance, you may need to

Press and hold the Wireless and the Cancel buttons until the Power button or the Wireless indicator blinks. Or,

Press and hold the Wireless button until Attention and Power indicators start flashing.

Access Restore Network Settings or Restore Network Defaults options from the control panel menu.



Brother Printers:

Press the Power button three times while holding down the Feed button. Release the Feed button. The Power indicator should start flashing in orange. Press the Feed button once to reset the network settings.

Epson Printers:

Press the Home button. Go to Setup > Restore Default Settings > Reset Network Settings. Choose Yes and press Ok.

Xerox Printer:

Log in as a System Administrator. Press the Machine Status button and go to Tools > Network Settings > TCP/IP Settings. Go to Reset Defaults > Reset All and select Ok.

Confirm Network Settings

We recommend printing a report of your network configuration to confirm your connection settings. Here, ensure that the SSID shows the correct network name and the Connection is Active.

Canon Printer:

Different models have different options for this, such as:

Press and hold the Resume/Cancel button until the alarm indicator blinks a certain number of times times.

Go to Menu > Device Settings > LAN Settings > Confirm LAN settings > Print LAN Details.



Brother Printer:

While using the wireless wizard to set up a connection, the printer will prompt you to confirm if you want to print a report.

If you want to print the report at other times, you can go to its Settings > Print Reports > Network Config. The exact options vary between models.

HP Printers:

The method differs among individual models. In general, you need to access the Wireless or Network Settings or press and hold the Wireless button with/without Information or Resume buttons. Find out the exact methods from your model’s user guide.

Epson Printers:

Press the Home button. Go to Setup > Network Settings > Connection Check. Press the Start button.

Xerox Printers:

Press the Machine Status button. Go to Machine Information > Information Pages > Configuration Report. Select Print.

Troubleshooting Issues While Connecting Printer to WiFi

Some problems may occur while attempting to connect the printer with your WiFi. Here are some of the ways you can troubleshoot such an issue.

Power Cycle Router, Printer, and Computer

If you can’t connect to the WiFi, the first method you should use is to power cycle your devices. To do so, completely shut down your PC, printer, and router and disconnect any power supply for 15-30 seconds. Then, turn them on and retry connecting the printer to the WiFi.

Check Proximity and Obstruction

Many physical factors can obstruct WiFi signals. Place your printer close to the router and remove any obstructions between them to get stronger signals.

Check Router Settings

Improper configuration of router settings causes many issues for a wireless printer. Enter the Router Gateway IP of your router on the browser address to access its settings and check for the following configuration:

MAC Filtering: When MAC Filtering is enabled, only devices with allowed MAC addresses can connect to the network. To debug this issue, add the printer’s MAC address to the list or disable MAC filtering.

When MAC Filtering is enabled, only devices with allowed MAC addresses can connect to the network. To debug this issue, add the printer’s MAC address to the list or disable MAC filtering. Wireless Band: If you disable the 2.4 GHz frequency band on your dual-band router, printers that use this band will not connect to WiFi. In this case, you must enable this option.

If you disable the 2.4 GHz frequency band on your dual-band router, printers that use this band will not connect to WiFi. In this case, you must enable this option. 802.11: Your printer won’t connect to a router if this setting is set to 802.11n mode only. We strongly recommend you select mixed 802.11b/g/n mode. If you can’t, at least include 802.11g to connect your router.

Your printer won’t connect to a router if this setting is set to 802.11n mode only. We strongly recommend you select mixed 802.11b/g/n mode. If you can’t, at least include 802.11g to connect your router. Wireless Isolation: This setting prevents devices from communicating over the network. So make sure it’s turned off.

This setting prevents devices from communicating over the network. So make sure it’s turned off. DHCP: DHCP automatically assigns the IP addresses to the connected devices. Enable it so your printer can communicate over the WiFi.

Also, check if there are any restrictions in the router’s built-in firewall. Additionally, if you changed your router password, you need to reset the printer’s network settings and reconnect to the WiFi.

Fixing Issues with Printing

If you successfully connected your printer to the WiFi but failed to print anything, your system or the printer may have some issues. Check out our articles on Printer Not Printing, Printer Driver Unavailable, and Can’t Find Printer to troubleshoot the relevant problems.

My Printer Won’t Print From My Phone. What Should I Do?

If your printer won’t print from your phone, there might be issues with the network connection or the printer. You can do the following actions to fix this issue: