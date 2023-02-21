3 Ways to Find HP Printer Password

You need your HP printer password if you are planning to print wirelessly from your laptop or smartphone via Wi-Fi Direct. With this feature, the printer creates its own Wi-Fi network and you don’t need to rely on other Wi-Fi networks. You can simply go to your device’s Wi-Fi settings, connect it to Wi-Fi Direct and start printing right away. However, it requires a password for connecting to the printer.

In this article, I have compiled all the methods to find your HP printer password.

Through HP Smart

HP Smart is a complete software package that is used to set up the printer, print documents, or adjust the printing preferences. You can also use it to view the printer’s password.

  1. Open the HP Smart application.
  2. Choose the Printer Settings tab.
  3. Click Advanced Settings.
  4. You can see the password along with the Wi-Fi Direct Name there.
Through Network Page

You can also print a network configuration page on your HP printer that contains detailed information about the network status and IP address of the printer along with the Wi-Fi Direct credentials.

  1. Locate the Wi-Fi button and the Information button on the printer’s control panel.
  2. Press these buttons simultaneously and hold for a few seconds until your printer starts printing a network page.
  3. Check the Wi-Fi Direct section for the password.
Through Printer Screen

If your printer has a display panel, you can directly see the password on the screen. Here’s how you can check it.

  1. Open the Wi-Fi settings on your printer using the touch panel.
  2. Toggle on Wi-Fi Direct.
  3. You can see the printer’s password on the screen.
