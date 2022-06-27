Microsoft Teams offers the feature of hosting and joining group conferences. The feature of hosting meetings is, however, useless without its attendees. So how do you exactly send invites to attend meetings on Microsoft Teams?

If you’re wondering how to invite participants to a meeting in Teams, this article will guide you in sending meeting invites for Microsoft Teams, so keep reading!

How to Send a Teams Meeting Invite

You can send invites to your colleagues while scheduling the meeting or during the meeting. You can invite anybody to your meeting with their email address or phone number. Here are ways you can send a meeting invite to Microsoft Teams.

Add Required Attendees (Scheduled Meetings)

You can add the participants while scheduling a meeting on Teams. You can schedule the meeting through Calendar on the application for Microsoft Teams. Here are the step-by-step instructions for how you can add participants while scheduling a meeting on Teams:

Open the application for Microsoft Teams. Select Calendar on the panel to your left. Click on New Meeting in the top-right corner. If you are connected with the attendee on Teams, type in their name. If the participant is a non-Teams user, add their email address or phone number. Enter all details and select Save.

Send Invite Link

Anybody with an invite link can access the meeting on Microsoft Teams. You can get the meeting link in your inbox after you schedule the meeting. Open the notification for the meeting from Chats on the panel to your left.

Once you open the inbox, locate the link icon next to the Join button and select it. The meeting link will be copied to your clipboard. To invite participants, send them the invitation link.

Add Attendees during Meetings

Did you forget to invite someone until the meetings started? Fortunately, Microsoft Teams offers the feature to add a participant during the meeting. Here is how you can add attendees during the meeting:

On the menu bar on top, select the icon that looks like people. If you are connected with the attendee on teams, type their name. If it is a non-Teams user, select the Share Invite button. You can either copy the invite link or send the invite through email.

Compose an Email for Attendees

You can generate an invite link through the meeting on Microsoft Teams. You can then send the participants the link through your email service. Here are the instructions on how you can copy and send the invite link through email.

Open Microsoft Teams. Join the Teams meeting. On the top ribbon, select the horizontal three-dot menu. Select Meeting info. On the right, select Copy join link. Compose an email on your email service and attach the invite link. Copy the email addresses of the attendees and send it.

Share Meeting on Google Calendar

You can share your meetings on Google Calendar. You can add guests by entering their email addresses. The attendees will receive an invitation email to join the meeting. Here are the instructions to share a meeting on Google Calendar:

Open your Microsoft Teams application. Go to Calendar on the panel to your left. Select New Meeting. After entering your details, select Save. Select Share via Google Calendar on the dialog box. You will be redirected to Google Calendar – Event details. On the right, type in the email addresses of your attendees on Add Guests. Select Save.

Send Invitation for Urgent Meetings

You can immediately start a meeting on Teams without having to schedule it. You can invite team members through their names or via email address and invite link. Follow these steps to send invitations for urgent meetings: