Laptop Speakers Are Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It

Were you about to play your favorite song or a video on your laptop but there is no sound from your speakers?

Well, there are many reasons for it, like incorrect configurations, outdated sound driver, the volume is on mute, and so on. But thankfully, there are many effective solutions you can try that you find convenient. So, let’s move on to some more causes and how to fix laptop speakers not working.

Why Laptop Speakers Are Not Working?

Here are a few reasons your laptop speakers are not working: Incorrect sound settings

Outdated sound driver

Damaged hardware

Minor bugs and corrupted files

Speaker is not set as the default device.

Audio is on mute on other platforms.

How to Fix Windows Laptop Speakers Not Working?

Before we begin, it’s best to confirm if the problem is with your laptop speakers. To test this, you can right-click on the speaker icon on your taskbar. You’ll see a small pop-up window with settings. Click on the Playback tab. Now, right-click on Speakers and click on Test. Windows will play sounds on both sides of the speaker.

If you can’t hear anything, we can look into the solutions to fix laptop speakers not working:

Troubleshoot Audio Issues

If you’re using Windows, you can directly troubleshoot any issues with the audio with the Troubleshoot feature. This feature helps fix any minor bugs and errors in the audio system. Here’s how you can do it:

Access Settings from the Start menu. Select Update & Security. From the left panel, open the Troubleshoot option. Click on Additional troubleshooters that’s under View troubleshooting history. On this new page, click on Playing Audio. Click on Run the troubleshooter.

You’ll now see a small pop-up window showing Detecting problems. This might take a while as Windows is looking for errors. Now, you can see the list of devices you use to listen to the audio. You can select Speakers. Then, click on Next.

Windows will now ask whether you want to turn on or off the sound enhancements. You can choose one and proceed.

After the troubleshooting process is complete, you might see some detected errors. You can now close the troubleshooter.

Since the audio driver monitors audio inputs and outputs, updating or reinstalling a new driver can be one effective solution. Giving your sound driver a refresh can help resolve bugs and errors if there are software-related issues with the speakers. So, here’s how you can reinstall and update your audio driver:

Enter Device Manager on your search bar. You’ll now see a pop-up window where you can see the list of all the devices. Double-click on Audio inputs and outputs. You might see two or more devices, like Microphone and Speakers. Hit right-click on Speakers. Now, click on Update driver.

If you want to reinstall the driver, click on Uninstall device. To reinstall the driver, please reboot your PC. You can follow the steps above to access the driver in the Device Manager. Now, hit right-click on the Speaker and click on Scan for hardware changes.

Usually, after rebooting the PC, Windows automatically installs any missing drivers. However, if your PC is unable to find the driver, you’ll be directed to a website where you can install the latest version of the driver.

Set Speaker as Default Device

If your laptop speakers are disabled or not set as the default device, it won’t play any sound. If you aren’t sure how this happened, someone else might’ve changed the setting. However, you can always check and set your speakers as the default device to let it play sounds again. Here’s how you can do it:

Right-click on your Speaker icon and click on Sounds. You’ll see a small pop-up window of menu. Click on the Playback tab. If your speaker is disabled, it’ll be in grey color. Right-click on the Speaker. From the list of options, click on Enable.



Disable Audio Enhancements

Audio enhancement is a feature to improve the quality of the audio on your laptop. However, it can lead to unwanted errors sometimes due to bugs. In such cases, even Microsoft recommends you turn it off to fix errors. Here’s how you can disable audio enhancements:

Access the Control Panel from your search bar. Click on Sound.

You can now see a tiny pop-up menu. Double-click on Speakers. You’ll again see another pop-up menu called Speakers Properties. From the tabs at the top of the menu, click on Enhancements. If you have enhancements turned on, you might see checked boxes. You can uncheck all the sound effects to disable all audio enhancements.

Click Apply and then OK. Right next to Enhancements, click on Advanced. Make sure to uncheck the boxes in the Exclusive Mode section. Doing this will not allow some apps to interfere with the sound on your laptop.

Click Apply and then OK.

You can now try playing any audio and see if this works.

Check Volume on Other Apps/Websites

It’s always best to check the volume on the platform you’re using to play media. For e.g., when you’re using YouTube, Spotify, or Netflix, you will not hear any sound if the volume on such sites is on mute, you will not hear any sound.

If you are playing a game on your PC, it’s a good idea to check the in-game sound settings as well.

Restart Your Audio Services

If most solutions aren’t working, it’s better to give your audio services a refreshment. Performing this step can resolve internal issues with your audio components. Here’s how you can restart your audio services:

Type Services on the search bar. You’ll now see a new pop-up window. The list of apps and devices is listed alphabetically. So, you can scroll further down and right-click on Windows Audio. Click on Restart.

Below that, you can also right-click on Windows Audio Endpoint Builder and click Restart.

Now, scroll up and find the Remote Procedure Call (RPC). Right-click on it and click Restart or Start based on your settings.



Repair Any Hardware Damages

If most software-related solutions aren’t working, it’s time to check if there are hardware damages on your speaker components. Make sure to check if there are dust particles or broken parts around the speakers.

If you can notice some physical damages, you can take your laptop to a nearby electronics repair shop.

Experiment With Various Audio Formats

If your laptop isn’t compatible with a certain audio format, you might hear an inconsistent sound or no sound at all. So, you can try experimenting with different audio formats. Here’s how you can do it:

Please follow our steps above to access the Speakers Properties. Then, click on the Advanced tab. On the default format section, click and test different audio formats. You can try the one that’s sounds decent on your laptop.

Now, click Apply and OK.

Finally, updating your Windows is one of the many solutions you can try to fix your laptop speakers not working. This step can be helpful as updating your Windows will update all drivers and components of your PC. The process can also resolve internal bugs and errors.

So, if you feel like you missed out on trying some effective solutions, this step might help. Simply, go to Update and Security from your settings and install any available Windows update.

How to Fix Mac Speakers Not Working?

If your Mac speakers are not working, here are some effective measures you can take to solve it:

Check Sound Settings

Unplug any wired headphones or devices from your Mac. Then, you can follow these steps:

Access System Preferences by clicking on the Apple menu. Select Sound.

Select the Output tab and click on the built-in speakers. Click on the Output volume slider and move it to the right to test the sound.

If you notice that the Mute box is checked, uncheck it and test the sound again.

Disconnect Bluetooth Devices

If your Airpods or any other headphones are connected to your MacBook by Bluetooth, you might not hear any sound on the speakers. You can disconnect them from your home screen and try playing any media.

If no solutions are working for your MacBook, you can try contacting Apple Support.