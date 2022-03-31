What is Normal and Safe Motherboard Temperature

If you want to keep your computer fresh, monitoring the temperature of its components is a great way to know whether it is performing smoothly. But, how do you know what temperature is normal for PC parts?

To discuss this exactly, we have brought you this article on normal motherboard temperature. So, without further delay, let’s get right into it.

Before We Start

The motherboard is pretty huge, and every internal component is directly or indirectly connected to it. Therefore, you cannot get your motherboard’s exact temperature. Furthermore, your motherboard handles multiple workloads across the board, making it impossible to measure its temperature as a whole.

So, all we can do is check for components that can increase the motherboard’s temperature.

Parts like CPU and GPU heat up fairly quickly. So, when then there is a rise in temperatures, heat dissipated from said parts will heat up your motherboard. Although CPU and GPU fans do an excellent job keeping their temperature to the limit, the motherboard still absorbs some heat, thus increasing its temperature.

How to Monitor Temperature in PC?

There is multiple software that can help you monitor your internal component’s temperature. Applications such as HWMonitor, Core Temp, and MSI Afterburner are universal applications that can monitor CPU temperature.

What Is Normal Motherboard Temperature?

As discussed above, we cannot directly measure the motherboard’s temperature. All we can do is try and analyze the normal motherboard temperature generated from CPU, GPU, RAM, VRM and multiple other parts.

We have ignored all other variables such as dust, case fan alignment, cable management, and heat from PSU. We have only considered the heat from the CPU, GPU and VRM as these are the components that contribute to changing motherboard temperature the most.

So, here we have discussed what’s the ideal temperature for CPU, GPU and VRM.

What Is Ideal CPU and GPU Temperature?

The CPU and GPU are one of the crucial components that heats up the most. So let us discuss what are the normal temperatures for them according to usage.

These measurements are all from user experience and not from the motherboard manufacturer.

Temperatures on Idle

When a computer is idle, the recommended CPU and GPU temperature should be less than 35 degrees and less than 40 degrees Celsius respectively. The temperature should not exceed 50 degrees Celsius for CPU and 60 degrees Celsius for GPU on idle.

Therefore, the motherboard’s temperature must also fluctuate 20 to 50 degrees Celsius (68 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit). When on idle, your motherboard’s temperature should not exceed 60 degrees. However, this number can go higher if the PC has more workload.

Temperatures on 50% Load

On half load, CPU and GPU temperature must be lower than 50 degrees and 55 degrees respectively. Their temperature should not exceed 75 degrees Celsius for the CPU and 70 degrees Celsius for the GPU.

So, during half load, ideal motherboard temperatures should be around 40 to 60 degrees (104 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit). This temperature should not go beyond 75 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures on Full Load

On full load, i.e., 100% usage, the ideal temperature for CPU should be lower than 60 degrees Celsius but no more than 85 degrees. As for GPU, its ideal temperature during workload should be less than 65 degrees and no more than 85 degrees.

Keeping this in mind, we can assume that the ideal motherboard’s temperature during full load is between 55 to 65 degrees Celsius (131 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit). During maximum load, the motherboard temperature should not exceed 85 degrees.

What Is Ideal VRM Temperature?

VRM, or the Voltage regulator Module manages voltage stability to the processor and the GPU so that there are no power surges. Managing power to these component will heat up the VRM chip, hence most are attached to a heat sink.

So, what are the normal temperatures for a VRM? As it turns out VRMs get pretty hot and can handle up to 90 degree Celsius. Most VRM chips can even run without any issue at 120 degrees. However, higher temperature does mean a reduced life span.

What Are the Things That Can Affect Motherboard’s Temperature?

Besides RAM, CPU, VRM and RAM, there are several other components can affect your motherboard’s temperature.

Case fan alignment

Dust Settlement

Motherboard Capacitor

Cable Management

Issue With the PSU

How to Lower System Temperature?

Here are a few things you can try to lower your system’s temperature.

Case Fan Alignment

One of the things you would want to keep in mind when trying to lower the system temperature is creating a better airflow.

The fan in your PC case should be aligned so that it supplies maximum air into the internal components. There are many types of case fan alignment, but briefly saying, a computer case should have positive airflow in your system. This means that the number of intake fans should be more than or equal to the number of exhaust fans.

Reapply Thermal Paste

If your CPU and GPU are running at a higher temperature than normal, it is probably that the thermal paste on it is dried off. You can fix this by removing the cooler from the CPU or GPU chip and re-apply the paste.

Clean CPU Vents

Vents on the CPU will get dusty over time. If these vents are left untouched, limited air flow inside the system will cause it to heat up.

Remove these vents from the CPU case and use a vacuum cleaner or a blower to clean them

Cable Management

It is necessary to manage cables on your desktop PC since it allows for better air circulation. When you have proper airflow, your system runs at a lower temperature.

Clean Dust Off PC

Dust on vital parts of your computer, such as case fans, restricts the heat dissipation from components. Hence, increasing its overall temperature. Furthermore, dust can also slow down the fan’s RPM causing a chipset to heat up.

Therefore, Cleaning dust off PC parts will decrease overall system temperature.

Change PSU

If you have a PSU (Power Supply Unit) under stress, it will generate a lot of heat. This will increase your system’s overall performance.

Try using a different PSU to check if it runs cooler than before. If it does then your system might need a different power supply

Conclusion

So, to sum it up, your motherboard’s temperature under 80 degrees Celsius can be considered ideal, depending on workload. However, temperature above 90 or 95 degrees is something to be concerned about.