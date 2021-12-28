Why does my computer keep crashing? [Solved]

If your computer crashes very often, it could be caused by many things. In some cases, overheating is the main cause of such crashes, but faulty hardware could also be the culprit. In today’s round-up, we’ll be offering all the possible solutions to a common problem that may cause your computer to keep crashing.

Why Does My Computer Keep Crashing

There are many reasons behind the constant crashing of your computer. From faulty drivers to defective pieces of RAM sticks, there’s a lot of moving parts in your computer. And any of them could cause your computer to malfunction and crash every now and then.

Overheating

When the processor of your computer reaches a critical temperature (above 90c), it crashes. This generally happens to prevent any damage to the hardware. Overheating is generally caused when the thermal paste on your CPU is too old, or the heatsink is clogged with dirt.

When the processor of your computer reaches a critical temperature (above 90c), it crashes. This generally happens to prevent any damage to the hardware. Overheating is generally caused when the thermal paste on your CPU is too old, or the heatsink is clogged with dirt. Faulty RAM

If your RAM sticks are damaged, they will cause your computer to crash quite often. And in some cases, bad RAM sticks prevent the computer from booting. With time, RAM sticks wear out, and excess heat could also play a part in damaging the RAM.

If your RAM sticks are damaged, they will cause your computer to crash quite often. And in some cases, bad RAM sticks prevent the computer from booting. With time, RAM sticks wear out, and excess heat could also play a part in damaging the RAM. Incompetent Drivers

Manually installing non-compatible drivers can make your computer crash every now and then. The incompetent drivers restrict the computer to run properly. Hence, users have to face crashes. In most cases, rolling back on the drives can fix the issue for good.



Manually installing non-compatible drivers can make your computer crash every now and then. The incompetent drivers restrict the computer to run properly. Hence, users have to face crashes. In most cases, rolling back on the drives can fix the issue for good. Corrupt Files

Different malware and viruses could corrupt the boot files of Windows, which results in crashes. Furthermore, system updates and deleting necessary files could also be the reason for the constant crashes.

Different malware and viruses could corrupt the boot files of Windows, which results in crashes. Furthermore, system updates and deleting necessary files could also be the reason for the constant crashes. Bad Sectors on Hard Disk

With time, hard disks and other storage devices can wear out, and bad sectors are created on the disk. Bad sectors may corrupt the OS files, which could lead to your computer crashing every once in a while. They also make your PC quite slower and crash at random times.

How to Fix a Computer That Keeps Crashing

Troubleshooting what’s wrong with your computer is a challenging task. And with a lot of moving parts, it is sometimes almost impossible to find the main cause that is responsible for crashing your computer. But, the following fixes are likely to solve any problem that might be causing the random crashes.

Cleaning the RAM

Computers that keep crashing after three beeps are generally caused when there’s something wrong with your memory stick.

In order to fix your computer that keeps crashing after three beeps, you will have to take out your RAM stick, thoroughly clean it, and put it back. This should fix the problem with your computer. However, if cleaning the memory stick doesn’t work out, you will need a new RAM stick.

The system boot-up heavily relies on RAM sticks, but oftentimes, dirt and other small particles can reach the RAM sticks. Which sometimes can cause your computer not to boot up. But, if you thoroughly clean the RAM sticks, you won’t be facing any random crashes.

Solving the Overheating Issue

If your computer is crashing upon boot up, the most common cause is generally overheating. Dust and other small particles can clog the heatsink on your CPU, restricting the airflow. And causing the CPU to reach a higher temperature, and that’s why your computer keeps crashing.

To fix the overheating problem, you must take apart your computer and clean it. Especially the heatsink that’s installed on your CPU and all the surrounding parts. Furthermore, changing the thermal paste on your CPU will also improve the temps and fix the random crashes.

Adding further 120mm fans to your PC case can also provide efficient airflow inside the case that keeps the temps on the down-low. With better airflow, the components will run cooler, and you aren’t likely to face any random computer crashes related to overheating.

Moving on, for laptop users, taking apart the whole thing is quite difficult; hence, it is recommended to contact experts to get it serviced.

Fixing Bad Sectors on your Hard Disk

Computers that keep crashing randomly without a pattern are often times hard to detect. However, most of the time, RAM sticks or storage devices are the culprits. The blue screen of death is quite common if you have a bad HDD/SDD. And if your PC freezes completely, it is believed that storage devices are responsible for the crashes.

If your computer keeps crashing randomly, firstly, check the health of your storage devices and see if it has any bad sectors. If it does, installing a fresh batch of Windows and re-organizing the memory sectors is likely to fix the issue for you. However, if the storage devices are working properly, use this Diagnostic Tool for detecting any issues with your RAM. If there’s a problem, you will have to replace it.

Oftentimes, changing the RAM slots on your motherboard seems to fix the issue of random crashes, and if that’s the case, it’s an easy fix. Moreover, if the health of your HDD/SDD isn’t ideal, you will keep facing this issue until you’ve replaced the storage device. In order to check the health of your hard disk, we highly recommend HD Sentinel.

Update Drivers

Computer crashes while playing games are fairly common, and there are many possible causes that lead to the crash. In most cases, faulty drivers are often the cause of this error. Outdated drivers for your graphics card can cause your computer to crash while playing games.

To properly troubleshoot a computer that keeps crashing while playing games, it’s best to update your graphics drivers and install the latest version from the official sources. Furthermore, while playing graphically-demanding games, the GPU requires more power, and if the PSU has low wattage, it could also be the reason for the crash. In such a case, users will have to purchase a new PSU that has the recommended power rating required for their GPU.

Each GPU has its own power ratings. For instance, a low-profile GPU like GT-710 may work with a 250W PSU. While high-end GPUs like RTX 2070 or 3070 require you to have a PSU that’s rated for at least 550W to 750W. And likewise, if the PSU that’s installed in your PC is lower than the recommended PSU wattage for the graphics card, you are likely to face random crashes while playing games.

Replacing Storage Device

To fix a computer that keeps freezing and crashing, users have to look for corrupted OS files or bad sectors on their hard disk. If there are any bad sectors on the hard disk, which usually are the culprit behind this random crash, users can try to fix them using CMD. However, in some cases, when the damage to the disk is beyond repair, users will have to completely replace their hard drives to fix the issue for good.

Increasing Memory

Google Chrome loves eating the memory of your computer, and when your PC runs out of memory, the computer often crashes, and the blue screen of death appears.

In order to fix a computer that keeps crashing when you open new tabs in Google Chrome, users will have to increase the memory of their computer by installing new RAM sticks. The latest version of Chrome requires at least 4GB of RAM for it to run flawlessly.

For those who are running on a limited 2GB RAM, you’re expected to have a laggy experience with Google Chrome. Especially when you’re opening more than a few tabs on Google Chrome. And once a user has opened web pages with a lot of cookies, the computer is expected to crash.

Furthermore, other apps that are running in the background can also cause the memory to be filled quickly. An easy fix is to close the apps before opening more tabs to create more room in the memory modules.

Upgrade Hardware

If you’re frequently facing crashes with your computer while doing your work, you are most definitely facing the issue due to weak hardware. Modern-day software requires you to have a beefy combination of CPU and GPU along with at least 4GB-8GB of RAM to work properly.

For professional use, it is highly recommended to get a powerful combination of CPU and GPU to perfectly render your work.

How to Fix Computer That Keeps Crashing With BSOD Error 0x0000005D on Windows 11

Many new users are facing the BSOD error 0x000005D while/after installing Windows 11/8, and the kernel is restricting the device to boot up.

This error is generally showing up when the CPU isn’t compatible with the version of Windows. Earlier, this error made the headlines when Windows 8 was released, and many users complained about having to deal with this bug. But, with Windows 11, the CPU requirements are quite unusual because unless you’re running a 9th-gen Intel CPU or AMD’s Zen 2 processors, you’re expected to face some issues with the all-new version of Windows 11.

Fixing the BSOD 0x0000005D requires a few steps, so make sure to apply all the following solutions for a permanent fix.

Customize the BIOS Settings

The first step is to reboot the system and open the BIOS settings. In the BIOS menu, click on the Advanced or Miscellaneous option. Find the Virtualization Technology and Enable it. Reboot the system and Windows 11 should run flawlessly.

Enable No-Execute Memory Protection

Reboot the system. Press F2 to Enter the BIOS settings (some systems may have different buttons for opening the BIOS settings). Click on the ‘Advance Memory Settings’ or ‘Advanced’ option. Find the No-Execute Memory Protection option and click on it. Enable the feature and reboot the system.

Reinstall Windows 11

Windows 11 has its shortcomings, and it’s crashing on systems for a lot of reasons, but most often, re-installing Windows seems to resolve most of the issues. Currently, Windows 11 is still under development, and the developers are addressing most of the concerns users have with weekly updates.

Check for Hardware Compatibility

The error 0x000005D often occurs when the processor is not compatible with SSE2, NX, and PAE, and also, the motherboard must be featured with TPM 2.0 if you want to smoothly enjoy the Windows 11 OS. If you’re lacking the hardware that is compatible with the requirements, then you will have to upgrade your CPU.

How to Fix a Computer that Keeps Crashing with Error Kernel Security Check Failure

The error kernel security check failure is quite common after a Windows update or performing a manual software installation. It generally appears when the root files of the operating system are corrupted or affected. Viruses and malware are often the culprits in the corruption of these files.

In most cases, the error kernel security check failure can be fixed quite easily by installing a clean batch of Windows. Once all the OS files from the previous version are removed, the computer will stop showing the error.

In some cases, using Windows Diagnostic systems to find the errors and manually fixing them could prove to be fruitful. However, it rarely happens. To permanently fix the issues for good, users can install a fresh batch of Windows and save themselves a headache.