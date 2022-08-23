Most modern browsers can view, edit and print a PDF. Microsoft Edge also has a built-in PDF viewer and is naturally set up as the default for Windows. So, whenever you open a PDF, it will open in Microsoft Edge.

This may not be ideal for you if you have different preferences. You might prefer one UI over another and may not like to use Edge as a PDF viewer.

Stopping PDF files from opening on Microsoft Edge is pretty simple; this article will show you how you can do it.

Why Are PDF Files Opening on Microsoft Edge?

The main reason PDF files open on Microsoft Edge is that it is set as the default PDF viewer in your system. But, there can be other reasons as well. Some of them are given below. Incorrect settings for default file type association

Edge not set to open PDF files with system viewer

Edge set to automatically open files after download

“Always Open PDF files Externally” option disabled

Outdated app

How to Stop PDF From Opening on Microsoft Edge?

The easiest way to stop a PDF file from opening on Edge is to change the default PDF viewer. But that is not always the case, so you can also try the other methods. Some of them are given below.

Change the Default PDF Viewer

You can easily change the default PDF viewer through Windows settings. To do so, follow these steps.

Open the Start menu and go to settings. Now, click on Apps and go to Default apps. Scroll all the way down and click on Choose Default Apps by File type.

Look for .PDF and click on it. Then, choose the preferred app to open PDF files.



In addition to this, you should change the default apps for .pdxml and .pdx files. You can also change the default app from file explorer. Follow these steps to do so.

Right-click on any PDF file. Click on Open with and select Choose another app. Turn on Always use this app to open .PDF files.

And click on the preferred PDF viewer.

Turn On Always Open With System Viewer

Even if the default PDF viewer is your preferred one, the PDF files downloaded through Edge may still open in Edge. So, you can toggle a feature on Microsoft Edge that makes the PDF open in the system’s default PDF viewer. To do so, follow these steps.

Open Microsoft Edge and click on the 3-dots icon at the top-right of the screen. Now, click on Downloads. Right-click on the downloaded PDF. Turn on “Always open with System Viewer.”

Turn Off Always Open PDF Files Externally

On Edge Chromium, there is an option to always open PDF files externally.

Open Microsoft Edge and select the 3-dots icon on the top-right. Go to Settings. On the left panel, select Cookies and Site Permissions. Now, look for PDF Documents and click on it. Turn off Always download PDF files.



Clear File Types Which Are Opened Automatically After Downloading (on Mac)

If you’re using Microsoft Edge on a mac, you can disable automatically opening pdf files. By default, PDF files are opened automatically as soon as you download them from Edge. To turn this off, follow these steps.

Open Microsoft Edge and select the 3-dots icon on the top-right. Go to Settings. On the left panel, select Downloads. Click on Clear All next to File types which are opened automatically after downloading.

Update Your PDF Viewer

Sometimes, if your preferred PDF viewer is outdated or obsolete, Windows will change the default PDF Viewer to Microsoft Edge after each reboot. This happens if you’re using old PDF viewers like Adobe Acrobat 11 or 12. Softwares from 10 years ago won’t be efficient either, so it’s best to make sure that you’re using the latest version of the app.

Edit the Registry

You can edit the registry to disable the PDF viewer in Microsoft Edge. This is just another way to stop PDF files from opening in Edge. Follow these steps to edit the registry.

Note: Before you edit the registry, make sure that you have Before you edit the registry, make sure that you have created a backup . Additionally, if you don’t see any folders or keys, you can create one.