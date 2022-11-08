How to Fix Problem Parsing JPEG Data in Photoshop￼

If you’ve ever tried to open a JPEG(Joint Photographic Expert Group) image which has the extension .jpeg or .jpg on Adobe Photoshop, you may sometimes encounter a “Problem parsing JPEG data ” error. This error occurs when Photoshop fails to parse the image file to open it.

Parsing error occurs when Photoshop fails to read or convert the image file for processing. If the metadata of the JPEG image becomes corrupt or is missing when sourcing the image, Photoshop will fail to recognize the image file and display the error.

Causes for Problem Parsing JPEG Data in Photoshop

JPEG is a type of compression algorithm. It reduces the size of the image files by removing any unnecessary metadata. This is an ideal format for displaying images on the internet as the quality of the picture is not degraded during compression.

If the image file has additional headers or if it has custom metadata embedded, “Problem parsing JPEG data” may occur. Some other reasons that can cause this error are:

Images downloaded from unconfirmed sources

Corrupt image file headers or metadata

Incompatible Photoshop settings

Older version of Photoshop

Pirated version of Photoshop or the images

How to Fix Problem Parsing JPEG Data?

The easiest solution for this issue is to re-download the image and then open it from Photoshop. If this does not work, listed here are some of the methods by which you can solve the parsing error in Photoshop.

Restart Photoshop

The first fix for this error is to restart Photoshop. When launching, the application may crash due to changes in the operating system, or, sometimes may not start correctly. Restarting the application can fix several other persisting issues as well. To restart Adobe Photoshop

Click on File and select Exit to exit Photoshop

You can alternatively press the Ctrl + Q keys to quit the application After quitting, open Task Manager by pressing the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys together Click on the Details tab and search for Photoshop from the list

Right-click on the label and select End process tree

Click on End process tree again to stop the task

Launch the application again and see if the problem occurs while opening the image

Change File Extension

Another easy method to solve this error is by changing the file extension of the image from Windows and then trying to open it from Photoshop. However, users may be unable to rename the file extensions as the extension may be disabled/invisible.

To fix this issue and change extension,

Open File explorer by pressing the Windows key + E From the Toolbar, click on the dotted menu and select Options

Click on the View tab and on the Advanced settings section, expand the Files and Folders option by double clicking on it

Scroll down and uncheck the “Hide extension for known file types” option

Click on Apply and OK to save changes Now, right-click on the image file and select Rename to change the extension name

Open the image file from Photoshop

Make sure that the image file does not have multiple extensions on it. File names such as image.png.jpg can cause Photoshop to not recognize the file and present the error. To solve this, correctly rename the file extension to image.jpg or image.jpeg and then save it.

Compatibility Settings

Another issue that can cause the error to appear is due to incompatible file handling settings in Photoshop. If the file compatibility settings have been modified, this can cause Photoshop to not recognize the file and display the error. To solve this issue

Launch Adobe Photoshop and click on the Edit option from the toolbar Go to Preferences and click on File handling

On the new window, click on the Camera Raw Preferences

Now, scroll down and go to the TIFF and JPEG Handling section

From the JPEG drop down menu, select Automatically open all supported JPEGs

Again, From the TIFF drop down menu, select Automatically open all supported TIFFs Click on OK to save the changes and again on OK on the previous window Restart Photoshop and check if the image file opens now

From Another Application

Sometimes the error on the image file occurs when Photoshop fails to read the image data for identification. In such cases, opening the image file from other applications like GIMP or Adobe Lightroom and then re-opening them in Photoshop can help solve the issue.

This solution attempts to rebuild the image metadata for handling and manipulation in other applications. To do this using the Windows Photos app:

Right-click on the image and click on Open with

Select Photos to open the image file Now, on the app, rotate the photo and exit to save it

Close the application and open the image from Photoshop

To open the image from the Paint app

Right-click on the image and click on Open with From the menu, select Paint

Inside Paint, click on File from the Toolbar and select Save as

Select JPEG and quit the application Open the image again on Photoshop to check

If the methods mentioned above do not work, an easy way to mitigate this problem is to take a screenshot of the image and then save it as a .jpg file. This method however, produces the image of a far lesser quality.

Update Photoshop

Updating the application can also solve this error as the problem may be related to Photoshop itself. Besides solving the parsing error, updating Photoshop can introduce a number of new features and help solve application bugs. To update Adobe Photoshop

Launch Adobe Photoshop From the toolbar, click on Help and select Updates

In the Adobe Creative cloud window, click on the dotted button from the upper-right corner and select Check for updates Available updates will appear and choose the updates you want to install After updating, restart the application and check if the image file opens correctly now

From Windows Registry

Note: Changing registry values is a delicate process and can cause irreversible damage to the application or system. It is a safe practice to backup your registry before proceeding

The last solution would be to change or create a new registry data for Photoshop. Sometimes the error can occur if the Windows Registry values have been corrupted, modified or removed. Overriding the physical memory values in the Registry can help fix the image not parsing error on Photoshop. To do this