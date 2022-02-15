PS4 Extended Storage Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

External disk drives are easy to use. You can plug and remove them in seconds, but the PS4 may not recognize the unit in some cases.

Typically, the console displays the following message when the problem occurs: “The USB storage device is not connected.”

In some cases, though, the PS4 won’t display any message, or it could stop responding when you connect the HDD.

PS4 Extended Storage Not Working Causes

The PS4 has a limited internal hard drive, so most users prefer an external HDD. Unfortunately, the storage works sometimes, although it can work on other devices like your PC. Here’re the common causes why this happens: Your external hard drive is not compatible with your PlayStation 4

There’s another drive connected to the console

The drive has faulty cables or ports

The drive is corrupted

The game data is corrupted

Your drive is suffering from overheating

Your drive has hardware damage

The PS4 is functioning poorly

The PS4 system data is corrupted

As you see, these issues deal mostly with the drive, rather than the PlayStation 4. Therefore, our solutions aim mostly at the drive. Yet, some of our fixes include using the console’s Safe Mode.

How to Fix PS4 Extended Storage Not Working

You can try our solutions one by one until you find the one that solves the issue. Still, we’re proceeding in a logical manner, as we’re starting by the most probable causes.

See if your Drive is Functional

The initial step is checking if your drive is functional. To do that, plug the external HDD into your Windows PC and see what it says. If it works, it should just appear on your taskbar like so:

If it doesn’t work, you’d see something like this:

If this is the case, there’s nothing else to do but try another cable, or try another drive.

Check the Drive’s Compatibility

The next logical step is checking the compatibility between your external drive and the PlayStation 4. It’s the step you should take if it’s the first time you’re using the drive on the console. Otherwise, skip to the next fix.

This is the message the PlayStation 4 showcases if the drive doesn’t meet the requirements:

And these are the requirements you need.

External Drive Property Requirement for PS4 PS4 system software 4.50 or newer Type of USB interface USB 3.0 or newer Storage capacity 250GB minimum, 8TB maximum Encryption No encryption on storage Number of partitions 1 Drive format exFAT

Your drive could have the wrong format, and not always can the PlayStation format the storage.

Therefore, you should check the format on the PC like so:

Plug your drive on your Windows PC Go to This PC Right-click the drive Select Properties On the General tab, check the File System



Then, to check the type of USB connection, you can verify the physical characteristics of the port:

Format Your External Drive

If your drive meets the criteria but not the format, it’s time to fix it. Before that, though, be sure to save its information elsewhere, as the process erases everything.

Once again, it would be best if you had your Windows PC for this. MacOS users can find extra info on the FAQ.

Plug your drive into the PC Go to This PC Right-click the drive Select Format Select exFAT or FAT32

Leave “Allocation” on default Press Start, and wait for the process to finish

Now, you can try the drive on the PS4 again.

Check the Drive With Windows

If the drive was never the problem, or if it still doesn’t work after formatting, it’s perhaps corrupted.

Here’s what you can do to help clear its issues:

Plug the drive on your Windows PC Go to This PC Right-click the drive Select Properties Go to the Tools tab Select Check on Error Checking



After the process ends, Windows will let you know if it found and corrected errors on the disk. If this is the case, you may try the drive on the PS4 again. Otherwise, keep reading.

Perhaps your drive was working before, but now it’s not functioning properly. If you have already formatted and checked the drive, you can try fixing a couple of stuff in the console.

First, updating the PlayStation may fix the issue.

Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings Go to Select Software Update Select Update Now

If there’s an update available, select Next. It will download the update. Select Accept after the download finishes Wait until the update installs

You should try testing the drive again. Alternatively, you can go straight to our next fix.

Power Cycle the Console

Power cycling the console is a hard reset that drains all power and erases random power bugs.

Here’s how to do it:

Turn off the console Unplug all of its cables for 30 seconds While the console has no cables, press and hold the power button for 10 seconds Plug its cables back in, including the hard drive Turn the console back on again

We’re forcing the connection between the PS4 and the external hard drive this way. Try to see if this works, and if it doesn’t, continue for the next solution.

Rebuild the PS4 Database

Our next solution is rebuilding the PS4’s database via its Safe Mode. It will help clear corruption in your data.

For the following process, ensure the external hard drive is not connected.

Power cycle the console With the console off, press and hold the power button for about seven seconds, after you hear a second beep Connect your PS4 controller via USB cable, and press the PS button You’re now in Safe Mode. Select Rebuild Database After the process finishes, select Initialize PS4

Plug the external HDD

Luckily, you’ve cleared the data corruption by now. Otherwise, I fear the last option is reinstalling the PS4’s software, AKA a factory reset.

Reinstall PS4 System Software

Lastly, you can try taking your console back to its factory settings. The process will wipe your hard drive and remove its software.

We advise you to backup its data elsewhere, if possible. If you can’t use an external device, you can also back up the data in the cloud (it requires a PlayStation Plus account).

Either way, if there’s another storage you can use, check the FAQ for info on how to backup your data.

Power cycle the console Plug the cables back Press and hold the power button for about seven seconds until you hear a second beep Connect your DualShock controller via USB, and press the PS button In Safe Mode , select Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software)



, select The PS4 will download and install the system software. It may take a while.

The installation process requires an internet connection. But if your PS4 won’t or can’t connect to the internet, there’s another solution.

Either way, try connecting the external drive again after the process finishes.

Reinstall PS4 System Software With a USB Drive

There’s an alternative method to reinstall the PlayStation’s system software if the console doesn’t have an internet connection.

The alternative requires an empty USB or HDD drive with 5GB of space minimum.

Plug the USB drive on your PC Format the drive to FAT32 or exFAT

Create a folder within the drive with the name “PS4.” Create a subfolder within PS4 with the name “UPDATE” (don’t use the quotation marks on either name). Visit the PS4 System Software update site. Go towards the “Reinstall system software” section, and download the file. Save the PS4UPDATE.PUP inside the UPDATE folder

Plug the USB drive on the PS4 console Start the console in Safe Mode (turn it off, and then press and hold the power button until you hear a second beep) Select Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software)

Select Update from USB Storage, and the OK

After the process finishes, please try power cycling the console and plugging your external HDD drive while the console is off.

Related Questions

How to Format an External Storage on macOS?

If you’re a macOS user, here’re the steps:

Connect the drive to your Mac PC Open the Disk Utility app Select the drive on the app Click on Erase at the top

Add a name to the disk, and select exFAT as format Click Erase to finish



How to Check External Drive Format on macOS?

Similarly, here’re the steps to check a drive’s format

Plug the drive on your PC Open the Disk Utility app Select the drive on the left column Check on Format under its name



How to Backup Your PS4 Data on an External Drive?

Here’s the data you can backup:

Games

Apps

Saved data

Screenshots

Video clips

Settings

You would lose all of the above after a factory reset. There’re two ways to back it up:

Plug a FAT32 or exFAT USB drive or external HDD into the PS4 Go to Settings Go to System Select Back Up and Restore Select Back Up

Confirm the data you’d like to save

How to Restore PS4 Data?

Given that you saved the PS4 data on an external USB, here’s how to restore it:

Plug the USB drive with the backup data on the PS4 Go to Settings Go to System Select Back Up and Restore Select Restore PS4

Select the backup files

What Can You Do on External Storage With the PS4?

Here’s the number of things the PS4 supports on an external HDD storage: