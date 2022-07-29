[Solved] : Safari Cannot Open the Page Because the Address is Invalid

According to Apple, Safari is twice as fast as other Windows 10 browsers. With the fast browsing experience, it is the optimum browsing platform among iPhone and iPad users. But, sometimes, it can run into some error causing the ‘Safari cannot open the page because the address is invalid’ message on your screen.

If the error is genuine, it indicates that your device has some issues. Otherwise, you can also get the message if scammers or hackers are trying to prey you for a financial scam.

So, we will look at the types of errors and discuss the ways to fix this issue.

What Causes “Safari Cannot Open the Page” Error?

Genuine Error: The Genuine Safari error indicates that the ‘Safari cannot open the page because the address is invalid’ has occurred due to real issues. It means that there is something wrong with the device. Some of the common causes are: Poor internet connection Corrupted files in the cache memory Bugs or software issues in the device Ingenuine Error (Scam): This is the error that the scammers create. The motive behind this is to make you an easy target for a financial scam. The message will appear similar to the genuine error but will look like a website pop-up. Through such scams, you can lose your money and other information. So, you need to be aware of it. If you see such a suspicious message, do not open it.

How to Fix “Safari Cannot Open the Page ” Error?

First of all, check the URL link and ensure it is correct. An incorrect URL link can cause an error message.

You can also check your network connection and switch between Wi-Fi and cellular data. You can refresh the web page and check if it solves the issue.

Otherwise, here is the compilation of other fixes you can try to fix the Genuine error message of Safari.

Check Your Internet Connection

One of the primary culprits for this error message is a poor or inactive internet connection. Ensure your device has a stable internet connection to run Safari without trouble.

To get over this issue, you can power cycle your router. Then, try reconnecting to the Wi-Fi network and see if the problem disappears or not.

If you are still facing the issue, you can switch to Cellular data.

Restart Your Device

The error message can pop up if the system has some bug issue. So, restarting your device can be a genuine solution as it clears the RAM and clears bugs on your device. It also helps the device recover from crashes.

Below are the ways to restart the iPhone and iPad, depending on your device model.

iPhone SE (First Generation), 5, or Older Versions

Press and keep holding the Top button. Do this until you see the Power-off slider appear on the screen. Swipe the slide. Then, wait for the phone to turn off. To turn it back on, press the Top button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

iPhone 6-8, SE (Second or Third Generation)

First, press the Side button. Keep on holding until the Power-off slider shows up on the screen. You need to drag the power-off slider and let your phone switch off. Then, long press the Side button to switch on the phone. Do this until you see the Apple logo on the screen.

iPhone X and Later Models

Long press one of the Volume buttons and the Side button. Keep doing it until the power-off slider shows up on the screen. You need to swipe the Slider. Wait a while until the phone turns off. To switch it back on, long press the Side button until the Apple logo shows up on the phone’s screen.

iPad With a Home Button

First, press the Top button until the power-off slider appears on the iPad’s screen. Next, swipe the Power-off slider button to turn off the phone. Keep pressing the Top button to turn it back on until the Apple logo emerges on the screen.

iPad Without a Home Button

Keep pressing the Top button and one of the Volume buttons until you see the power-off slider on the screen. Swipe the Power-off button on the screen to switch off the phone. To switch it on, long press the Top button until the Apple logo shows up on the screen

Refresh the Safari Page

When you get the ‘Safari cannot open the page because the address is invalid’ error, there might be some minor issue with the page. To refresh the page on the Safari browser, you can drag the page down and release it. Also, you can tap the refresh button to reload the page.

Quit Safari and Re-launch It

Sometimes the issue can also be with the Safari browser. So, you can try closing the Safari and try opening it again.

From the Safari browser, swipe up from the bottom of the screen or double press the home button. Then, drag off the Safari from the iPad’s/iPhone’s screen. Next, select the Safari browser and open it.

Disable Desktop Website Mode

To meet the necessity for smaller screens, websites need to exit the Desktop Website mode. Doing so will ensure the intended screen version is suitable for your device.

So, you need to check and toggle off the Desktop Website mode from the settings.

Open Settings. Next, choose the Safari option. Now, navigate and select Request Desktop Website under the Settings for Website section. Toggle off the button next to All Websites.



Clear Safari Cache Files

Another probable reason is the Safari data has a corrupted file in its cache memory. It may result in a ‘Safari cannot open the page because the address is invalid’ message.

Thus, you need to clear the history and website data of Safari to remove all the cache files.

Select Settings. Then, choose Safari. After this, select Clear History and Website Data.



Change the DNS Settings

The Domain Name System (DNS) works as the internet’s phonebook. Using the DNS, your iOS device connects with several websites. So, if your DNS is facing some issue, you might end up with the Safari error message.

In that case, you can add Google Public DNS and solve the problem. To do so,

Go to Settings. Select Wi-Fi. Select the more information icon (i) next to the Wi-Fi name to which you are connected. Scroll down and tap Configure DNS. Select Manual to ad servers. Now, choose Add Server. Then, enter either 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4. After that, you need to choose Save.



Reset Network Settings

The Safari error message problem can arise due to your device’s signal interruption or the slow internet speed on your device. In such circumstances, you can always Reset the network settings to fix the problem.

You can carry out the following steps to reset network settings:

For iOS/iPadOS 14 or Older

First, open the Settings menu. Press the General option. Then, select Reset. Now, choose the Reset Network Settings option.



For iOS/iPadOS 15 or Newer

First, open Settings. Then, choose the General option. Next, click on Transfer or Reset iPhone. After this, tap Reset. Now, select Reset Network Settings.

Update Your iOS

It is also possible that your device is facing an error message because of technical glitches or bugs. Such a thing can usually happen when the device is not up to date. So, updating the iOS to the latest version will be a plausible solution to fix this issue.

Here’re the steps: