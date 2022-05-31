Taskbar Not Working On Windows 11? Here’s How To Fix It

A while back, certain Windows 11 Insider Builds faced a major responsiveness issue with the taskbar due to server-side issues. Microsoft patched this pretty quickly, so the newer builds shouldn’t have this issue.

Of course, even users not in the Insider program can sometimes face this issue due to reasons like incorrect configurations or system corruption.

In such cases, using the correct settings, repairing the corrupt files, and updating the system is most likely to be helpful. We’ve detailed the steps for these and more solutions in the article below.

Why Is My Taskbar Not Working?

Misconfigured Taskbar settings

Malfunctioning system services

Outdated system

Faulty updates

Corrupt system files Some major reasons why the taskbar isn’t working properly include:

How to Fix Taskbar Not Working Windows 11?

As minor issues like this are often a result of a bug or glitch, restarting the PC can easily resolve it. If you’ve got unsaved work or restarting simply didn’t help, you can try the solutions listed below.

Restart Taskbar Services

As with any other Windows component, a number of services work in the background to help the taskbar function properly. The taskbar could be malfunctioning because one of those services is facing some issue, so it’s worth restarting them. Here are the steps to do so:

Press CTRL + Shift + Esc to launch the Task Manager and switch to the Details tab. Locate explorer.exe . Select it, press End Task, and check if the taskbar works after the explorer service restarts.

If that doesn’t work, repeat this for the following services:

RuntimeBroker.exe

ShellExperienceHost.exe

SearchHost.exe

SearchIndexer.exe

Dwm.exe

Modify Taskbar Settings

Windows 11 offers various settings to personalize the look and functionality of the taskbar. If any of these settings have been misconfigured, it could lead to the taskbar not working as intended. So, we recommend reviewing these settings with the following steps:

Press Win + I and navigate to Personalization > Taskbar. Modify the settings under Taskbar behaviors as instructed below.

Uncheck the Automatically Hide Taskbar option. Change the alignment to Center. Enable the Show my taskbar on all displays option if applicable. Enable the Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop option. Check if the taskbar is working properly now.

Update / Rollback System

As stated, issues like this are often caused by minor bugs which are patched in new updates. If you haven’t updated your system in a while, this is likely to be helpful. You can update on Windows 11 with the following steps:

Press Win + R, type ms-settings:windowsupdate , and press Enter. Press Check for Updates and download any available updates.



On the other end of the spectrum, some users also face this issue due to a buggy update. One user, in particular, solved this issue by uninstalling the Security Update for Microsoft Windows (KB5006674). So, if the issue started after an update in your case, the following steps will be helpful:

Press Win + R, type ms-settings:windowsupdate , and press Enter. Under More Options, click on Update History.

Scroll down to Related Settings at the bottom and click on Uninstall Update.

Locate and select the problematic update and press Uninstall.

Repair System Files

Windows components like the Taskbar can also stop working properly because the system files pertaining to that component are corrupt. We recommend referring to Repair Corrupted Windows Files for detailed instructions on how to do the same, but here are the main steps:

Press Win + R, type cmd , and press CTRL + Shift + Enter. Execute the following command:

Sfc /scannow



We also recommend minimizing abrupt shutdowns and keeping your PC updated and malware-free to prevent system corruption in the future.

User Reported Fixes

Note: User-reported fixes are anecdotal, but they may be worth checking if the above solutions didn’t resolve the issue for you.

A Reddit user was able to get his taskbar working by changing the Date and Time, whereas another user had success with changing the time server to time.nist.gov .

One user couldn’t access certain parts of the taskbar. He was able to fix the frozen taskbar by maximizing, then minimizing the open application and explorer windows.

Another user was unable to access not just the taskbar but also the explorer. He fixed this issue by using the registry editor to switch back to the Windows 10 taskbar. We recommend backing up the registry and following the steps listed below if you’d like to do the same:

Press Win + R, type cmd , and press Enter. reg add "HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Shell\Update\Packages" /v "UndockingDisabled" /d 1 /t REG_DWORD /f



Finally, some users have also had success with reinstalling the basic UWP (Universal Windows Program). You can do the same with the following steps:

Press Win + R, type powershell , and press CTRL + Shift + Enter. Execute the following command:

Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

Related Questions

How to Fix Taskbar Not Working on Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 / 22449?

Windows Insider Preview Build 22000.176 in the Beta channel and Build 22449 in the Dev channel faced major responsiveness issues with the taskbar due to a server-side issue. To fix this issue on these builds, you can update to the latest builds or follow the official instructions from Microsoft as shown below:

Press Win + R, type cmd , and press CTRL + Shift + Enter. Execute the following command:

reg delete HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\IrisService /f && shutdown -r -t 0 After rebooting, the taskbar should start functioning properly.

How to Fix Windows 11 Taskbar Peek Not Working?

This is likely because Taskbar Peek has been unintentionally disabled. You can resolve this with the following steps:

Right-click the taskbar and select Taskbar Settings. Make sure the Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop option is enabled. If it was already enabled, you should try the solutions detailed in the article above.

What’s Changed with the Taskbar in Windows 11?

As with anything else, the taskbar is still a work in progress. For instance, the drag and drop feature was added back recently. On the other hand, you can no longer move the taskbar to the top or sides, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to reinstate this feature.

Additionally, taskbar items are grouped together in Windows 11, and you can’t change the taskbar icon sizes via conventional means.

How to Fix If I’m Unable to Search from the Taskbar?

Some users reported being unable to enter text through the Search tool on the Taskbar. In this case, Microsoft recommends pressing Win + R to launch Run, then closing the Run dialog box. The search function should work as intended after doing so, but in case it doesn’t, we recommend trying the solutions listed in the guide above.