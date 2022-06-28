[Fixed]: Windows Driver Foundation High CPU Usage Problem

Windows Driver Foundation is one of the system files that consists of libraries that developers use when writing code for the driver that runs on Windows OS. When these system files get corrupted due to malware or some issue with the update, it shows irregular behavior like high CPU usage.

Your system will reach extreme CPU temperatures and will start to thermal throttle when the CPU has high usage. This will drastically decrease your overall system performance.

In this article, we have discussed a few details about Windows Driver Foundation, why it causes high CPU usage, and some solutions to fix the problem.

What is Windows Driver Foundation?

Windows Driver Foundation is a set of libraries that reduce complexity when writing code for Windows Driver. It enables users to develop Windows drivers that execute in both kernel and user mode.

There are a few names the Windows Driver Foundation can run as a background process. WUDFHost.exe

Windows Driver Foundation – User-mode Driver Framework (UMDF)

Windows Driver Foundation – Kernel-mode Driver Framework (KMDF)

Why Does My Windows Driver Foundation Have High CPU Usage?

Corrupted System Files

Malware affected WUDFHost.exe.

Outdated Windows or its Drivers

Compatibility issues with Windows driver Windows System files may get corrupted when a Windows update suffers from interruptions, stopping the system from updating . These corrupted system files may stop the entire OS from loading correctly. And in some cases, these files may use high CPU resources. Besides this, here are a few reasons Windows Driver Foundation has high CPU usage.

Is WUDFHost a Virus?

The WUDGHost.exe is a system file, and its process is a system process. So if you see it running in the background, you can rest assured that it is not a virus.

If you want to check the file’s integrity, you can look at its location.

Open Task Manager. Go to the Processes tab. Search for WUDFHost.exe or Windows Driver Foundation. Right-click on it and select Open file location.

If the file explorer opens the path C:\Windows\System32 with the files in it, the process is not malware. Most of the time during a malware infection, it is noted that a different folder along with shortcuts is opened while trying to access the folder.

Perform necessary measures if the file explorer opens with a different file location.

How to Fix Windows Driver Foundation High CPU Usage?

Whenever you see any Windows process take high CPU resources, it is most likely that the process is running some important tasks. So, before performing any of the solutions mentioned below, wait a few minutes for the process to complete.

If Windows Driver Foundation constantly has high CPU Usage and you see the CPU reaching high temperature, perform the solutions mentioned below.

Disable Service

The Windows Driver Foundation service runs in the background as a system process. This means that even if you end its process using the task manager, it may run again. Disabling the process from the Services may stop Windows Driver Foundation from starting automatically.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type services.msc and press enters to open Services. Locate Windows Driver Foundation – User-mode Driver Framework or Windows Driver Foundation – Kernel-mode Driver Framework. Double-click on it, change the Startup type to Manual and stop the Service status.



If you cannot change the Startup type and the Service status, follow the steps mentioned below.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Alt + Enter to run the command as Admin. Type sc config “wudfsvc” start=disabled and press Enter to disable the service.

System maintenance troubleshooter

The system maintenance troubleshooter detects and tries to fix any problem with the OS. These problems include complications with disk volume errors, desktop icons, system time, or high CPU usage because of system files. Besides this, it also performs some OS maintenance tasks.

Press the Window + R key to open Run Type msdt.exe -id MaintenanceDiagnostic to open System Maintenance Troubleshooter. Click on Advanced. Make sure that you check Apply repairs automatically and click Next

Select Try troubleshooting as an administrator. If the troubleshooter finds any issues, it will automatically fix them. Restart your computer and check the CPU usage

Perform Clean Boot

It can also be that some application in the OS that’s triggering the Window Driver Foundation to start. To check this, you need to perform a Clean Boot. When you perform a Clean Boot, the OS stops any startup application or process.

Press the Windows + R key to open Run. Type msconfig to open System Configuration. Go to the Services tab. Check Hide all Microsoft’s services and select Disable all. Click on Apply.

Now, go to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager. Make sure you are in the Startup tab. Here, disable all the Startup applications.



Run SFC And DISM

If the issue is with corrupted system files or the Window Image, you can run the SFC and the DISM command to see if it fixes the high CPU usage issue. The SFC (System File Checker) repairs any corrupted system files located inside C:\Windows\System32 .

On the other hand, the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) checks/scans, and restores the system image.

Press the Window + R key to open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run Command Prompt as Administrator. Now type sfc /scannow to run System File Checker.

Wait for the verification process to complete. Once the process completes, type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and press enter to run the DISM.

Once the process completes, restart your computer and check its CPU usage.

Disable HID SensorCollection V2

You may also see High CPU usage from Windows Driver Foundation due to HID sensor on your laptop.

If you are using a device with a type cover and you see high CPU usage every time you remove or re-attach the cover, there’s a high chance that these Human Interface Device (HID) sensors are causing the issue.

For this exact case, you need to disable the HID Sensor Collection V2.

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Expand Sensors. Here you will see all the sensor devices on your system. Disable HID Sensor Collection V2.



Restart your PC and check if the CPU usage is still high

Reinstall Network Adapters

The corrupted drivers also have compatibility issues with the WUDFHost.exe process. Reinstalling these corrupted drivers may fix the issue regarding high CPU usage. One specified driver that is known to cause Windows Driver Foundation high CPU is the Network adapter driver.

Reinstall all its drivers to see if it fixes the issue.

Press the Window + X key and open Task Manager. Expand Network adapters. Here, you will see all the network devices. Right-click on any one of the devices and select Uninstall device.

Repeat this step for all the devices inside the Network adapter. Restart your PC to reinstall these drivers automatically.

Update Windows

Since you are facing high CPU usage because of a system file, it can be that the outdated system files are causing the issue. To fix this, update your Windows to its latest version. Updating Windows will update all the necessary system files and may improve the system’s overall performance.

Press the Window + I key to open Settings. Go to Windows Update (Privacy & Security > Windows update). Click on Check for updates or Install updates to install any pending updates.

Restart your PC to install the updates.

Reconnect Peripheral Devices

When you connect any peripheral device to your computer, the OS automatically installs its respective driver. However, this installed driver may cause compatibility issues, resulting in Window Driver Foundation using high CPU resources.

Remove all connected peripheral devices and check if the CPU usage decreases. If it does, connect the device one at a time to determine the device whose driver is causing the issue.

Perform System Restore

If the system still has Windows Driver Foundation high CPU usage, you can perform a system restore. The System Restore reverts all the Windows Settings to a Restore Point.

Before performing a System Restore, you need to have set a restore point that stores settings when the system did not have any high CPU usage issue.

If you have previously set a system restore point, follow the steps mentioned below to perform a system restore.

Press the Window + R key to open Run Type rstrui to open System Restore. Click on Next.

Set a restore point.

Select Finish. The OS will ask for confirmation. Select Yes. The system should restart, reverting to the restore point.

Is it Okay if I Remove WUDFHost Executable File?

WUDFHost.exe is a system file (files inside C:\Windows\System32 ). Removing any of the system files may cause the entire Operating System to malfunction, and the OS may not load the next time you start the PC.

You may need to reinstall the operating system if you delete the system files.