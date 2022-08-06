Disney Plus Subtitles Not Working – Here’s How to Fix It

Subtitles are a lifesaver when you want to watch videos in different languages. But, there are instances when subtitles do not work on Disney+ videos. Either the Subtitle stops working in the middle of the video or not work at all. Likewise, you might also face subtitle auto-syncing issues with the video.

Since Disney plus App has geo-restrictions, audio and subtitles might not be available in all regions. Or, there might be a corrupt cache causing interruptions on your video.

So, in this article, we will guide you with several fixes for Disney plus subtitles not working on your mobile, web, and streaming devices.

Disney Plus Subtitles Are Not Working

The common reasons why your subtitles are not working are: Issues with Disney plus Server

Subtitle language not available in a particular region

Title Unavailable for download on Disney+

Corrupt cache data

Poor Internet connection

Not enabled audio and captions

How to Fix Disney Plus Subtitles Are Not Working

Before moving on to the fixes, you can try simple troubleshooting steps. Firstly, you can try playing another video with subtitles on. This way, you can know whether or not the issues persist in every video.

Then, you can restart the Disney+ app and play the video again. If you still encounter the error, follow the fixes below.

Check if You’ve Enabled Audio, Captions, and Subtitles in Disney+ App Properly

Video subtitles do not generate automatically. So, it does not work unless you have turned it on. There can be instances when you might have forgotten to enable it while playing a video. You can check from the subtitles icon on your video.

Follow the steps given below.

On your Disney+ video, click on the Subtitles icon at the top-right of your screen Then, under subtitles, select the Preferred language

Try playing your video again

Turn Off Subtitle and Turn It on Again

If you’ve enabled the Subtitle, but it is still not working, turning it off and on should fix it. While selecting the subtitle language, you can also try switching between the subtitles.

Check out the steps given below.

On your Disney+ video, click on the Subtitles icon at the top-right of your screen Then, under subtitles, click on Off

Exit the settings and wait for a few seconds Again, go back to Subtitles and select the Preferred language

Try playing your video again

Stream Video Online

Some video titles might not be available for download in some regions. Therefore, you are likely to encounter subtitle errors only on downloaded videos. In such case, you can stream the video online. Subtitle and closed captions should work.

Change Your App Language

You can change your Disney+ app language to fix subtitles not working on the video. A video’s audio, captions, and subtitles availability differ by country/region. Thus, you may not see your preferred language on the Audio and Subtitles list. However, you might have more options by changing language.

Follow the steps given below.

From your Disney plus home screen, go to your Profile Click on Edit Profile and choose the Profile to edit

Expand the drop-down menu of App Language. Select the preferred language from the menu Finally, click on the Done button

Note: The language will be set to English as default when the video does not support app language. Or, if there is no English language, it might be set to another language.

Use VPN

Subtitles might not work if the title you are trying to set is unavailable in your country or region. Thus, you can try using a VPN on your device to connect to a different country. You should be able to access your preferred language.

Format Captions and Subtitles on your Device

If your Subtitle does not appear clearly, you can change your device’s captions and subtitle format for a better playback experience. You can adjust the Style and size of the caption.

Find out the steps given below.

On iOS

Go to Settings on your phone Scroll down and select Accessibility Under Hearing, tap on Subtitles & Captioning

Tap on Style to format a new style



On Android

Navigate to the Settings app Tap on Accessibility

On Hearing Preferences, choose Caption Preference

Select Caption size and Style. You can adjust Text size or Caption style

On Web

On Google Chrome, go to More icon Select Settings > Accessibility Click on Caption Preferences

Click on the Edit button to change the format



Note: All browsers do not support Subtitle formatting or customization.

Connect to a Strong Internet

Sometimes the Subtitle might not work after you have paused your video. Or, the subtitles might not sync with the video. This can happen if your device is connected to a poor Wi-Fi network. Thus, improve your device’s network by power cycling your Wi-Fi router.

Clear Disney+ Cache Data

If the cache data and files of Disney plus become corrupt, it can lead to glitches in the App. So, there might be an interruption in the Subtitle of a video. You can clear Disney+ cache data to refresh the information and enhance performance. It should also fix the Subtitle not working.

Android users can find clear data in their Settings. However, for iOS users, you can delete the app and install it again to clear cache data. Follow the steps for it below.

On iOS

Navigate to the Settings app Go to General > iPhone Storage

Open Disney+ Tap Delete App



On Android

Open your phone Settings Select Apps > Manage Apps > Disney+ (Settings might vary on different Android phone) Under Usage, tap on Storage

Tap on Clear Data



On Web

Click on the More icon at the top-right corner Select Settings and navigate to Privacy and Security Choose Clear Browsing Data and click on all the boxes in the dialogue box Click on Clear Data



Update Disney+ App

With each updated version of Disney plus apps, there are bugs and error fixes. Similarly, there might also be fixes for the subtitles not working on the video. Thus, you need to keep your App up to date on your device for a better streaming experience.

To update, check out the steps given below.

On iOS

Open the App store from your home screen Search Disney plus App and open it If there is an update available, tap on the Update (You will see the Open button if it is up to date)



On Android

Go to your Google Play Store Enter Disney plus on the search bar and open it Tap on the Update button. (You will see the Open button if it is up to date)



Reinstall Disney+ App

If updating the App does not work, you can reinstall the Disney plus App. Excessive RAM consumption of the App might cause it to slow down. It might solve subtitles not working on the video issue. Thus, reinstalling will troubleshoot minor glitches and app freezing.

Check Disney Plus Servers

There might be an internal server outage within the App that is unsolvable on our own. So, you can check the Disney plus servers if none of the fixes work. The team will report the status on their official page or Twitter account.

Contact Support

If there are no server issues, but the issue persists, you can contact Disney plus help center for support. You can report your problem and wait for their response. The professionals will troubleshoot the error and provide you with a fix.

How to Fix Disney Plus Subtitle Not Working on Streaming Media?

You can restart Disney plus App if the video subtitle is not working. Force stop the App completely and open it after a few seconds. You can also restart your streaming media device to improve the system performance. Besides, you can try the given fixes.

Clear Disney+ App Cache

You can clear the Disney plus app cache on your streaming media to remove corrupt junk files. It will enhance the loading speed and the App’s performance. Find the steps to clear the cache on Apple TV and Fire TV below.

On Apple TV

There is no Clear cache option on Apple TV. Thus, you must uninstall the Disney+ App and install it again to clear the cache like other iOS devices. It will wipe out the unwanted files and data stored on your Apple TV.

On Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

From the main screen of the Fire TV, Open Settings Select Applications > Manage Installed Applications

Open Disney+. Then, click on Clear Cache and Clear Data

Format Captions and Subtitle

You can format the title display on your streaming media device if video subtitles do not appear clearly. You might have a better experience after adjusting your Style and the title size. Follow the steps for Apple TV and Fire TV below.

On Apple TV

On your Apple TV, open Settings Choose General > Accessibility > Subtitles & Captioning

Then, click on Style to change the formatting

On Fire TV

From your Fire TV home screen, go to Settings Click on Accessibility and enable Closed Caption

You can adjust the appearance as per your preference

Reinstall Disney+ App

You can reinstall the Disney+ App on your streaming media device to solve subtitle errors on video. Some users have reported that subtitles seemed to work after reinstalling the App.

Follow the given steps.

On Apple TV

On your home screen, select Disney+ and hold the touch surface of the Apple TV remote and wait for a few seconds Once the app icon shakes, press the play/pause button on your remote Choose Delete Now, open App Store and install the Disney+ App

On Fire TV and Fire TV Stick