How To Dual Boot Windows 11 And Linux

Whether you’re just trying out a new operating system or need both Windows and Linux for work/personal reasons, dual-booting makes things very convenient.

Right off the bat, we’re going to assume a couple of things. First, as Windows 11 is generally the primary OS in a dual boot setup, this article assumes Windows 11 is already installed, and you’re trying to install Linux on top of that.

Second, we’re installing Ubuntu for tutorial purposes, but you’re free to choose your preferred Linux distribution as the steps will apply to most of them.

With that said, you’ll find the prerequisites and all the necessary steps to dual boot Windows 11 and Linux in the article below.

Note: Since you'll be managing disk partitions, it's a good idea to backup important files to an external drive

Steps to Dual Boot Windows 11 and Linux

Approximately 40 GB+ Disk Space

Linux Distro ISO (Ubuntu in our case)

4 GB or higher capacity USB Stick You’ll need the following before you can get started:

Create Bootable Media

First things first, you’ll need to create a bootable Linux USB. We recommend using Rufus for this task, but you can use other alternatives if you prefer. Here are the necessary steps:

Download Rufus if you haven’t already, then launch it. Select the USB in the device section. Click on the SELECT button and import the Linux ISO.

Select GPT (partition scheme) and UEFI (target system). Press the START button, select Write in ISO Image mode, and press OK.



Get Things Ready

While the bootable drive is being created, you can free up some space for the Linux partition. Once that’s done, you’ll set up your PC to boot from the USB. Here are the steps to do so:

Press Win + X and select Disk Management. Right-click the partition to free up the space from, select Shrink Volume, and select the capacity.



Alternatively, if you have an empty partition that you’d like to use for this, you can right-click it and select Delete Volume instead. Once 40+ GBs of space is unallocated, restart the PC. Press the BIOS Key (Fn keys or Del) at boot to access the BIOS Setup Utility. Locate the Boot Order Priority section and move the USB to the top of the list to boot from it.

Next, locate the Fast Boot setting and disable it. Depending on the distro, you may also need to disable Secure boot.

Press the Save and Exit button shown on the screen (usually F10). After exiting the BIOS on some systems, you may also have to manually select the USB and Ubuntu to boot to it.

Install Linux

After exiting the BIOS, you should boot to the Setup Wizard. Going forward, the setup process is very simple. Here are the necessary steps:

Select the language and click on the Install Ubuntu button.

Pick a keyboard layout and press Continue.

Select the Connect to this network option. This will allow you to install additional software and updates during the installation. Select Normal Installation and enable the Install third-party software… option.

If you’re ok with a single partition for Linux, select the Install Ubuntu alongside Windows Boot Manager option. Manage the disk space allocation for Windows and Linux here and skip ahead to Step 11.

Otherwise, to configure the partitions yourself, select Something else instead and press Continue.

Select the free space and press Add (+). Allocate space for the root directory in the size field. Select Primary, Ext4 journaling, and select / as the Mount Point.

Next, select the free space and press Add again. We recommend allocating the same amount as your RAM, or 1.5/2 times the RAM.

Finally, select the free space and press Add. Allocate the remaining space to the home partition. Select Primary, Ext4 journaling, and /home as the mount point.

Click on Install now, accept any prompts, and press Continue. Select the time zone and press Continue.

Set up your user account details and press Continue.

The installation process will take around 10 – 20 minutes. Once it’s complete, press the Restart Now button. Disconnect the USB and select Ubuntu in the GNU GRUB.



Related Questions

How to Dual Boot Windows 11 And Linux On Separate Hard Drives?

There are only a few minor differences when doing this, as opposed to dual-booting on the same drive. Here are the necessary steps:

Disconnect the Windows HDD or disable it via BIOS. Follow the same steps as listed in this guide until you get to the Installation Type screen. Select Something else and press Continue to configure the partitions yourself. Under device for boot loader installation, select the second HDD that you want to install Linux to. After selecting the target drive, click on New Partition table. Allocate 650 MB (size), primary (type), beginning of this space (location), and EFI (use as). Configure the root, swap, and home partitions as detailed earlier. Select the EFI partition from the list and press Install Now. Configure the preferences in the following screens to complete the installation. Finally, reconnect or re-enable the Windows drive and change the boot order via BIOS to prioritize Ubuntu over Windows.

If you’re installing Linux on a second drive that’s empty, there’s an even easier method. You can select the Erase disk and install Ubuntu option and pick the empty HDD on the next screen. The rest of the process is just configuring the preferences, as stated earlier.

Can I Use A Virtual Machine Instead of Dual Booting?

This depends on how you plan to use the VM. First of all, VMs require some decent specs for good performance. And VMs are not ideal for various tasks – online gaming, for instance. The anti-cheat systems utilized by most games these days will flag a user playing from a VM and get the account banned. On the other hand, if a VM satisfies your general use requirements, it can be a very convenient option.

How to Remove Linux From Dual Boot?

There are two parts to this. First, you must delete the Linux partitions, then remove the GRUB files from the system partition. Here are the steps to do so: