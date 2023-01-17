Why is my iPhone Not Charging? How to Fix it

Though the iPhone itself has a robust design, the lightning cable is pretty fragile. This could mean Apple gave more focus to the design aspect than functionality. With usage, the connector can easily break and may not properly charge your phone. Besides that, there can also be software-related issues, like problems with the iOS version.

Troubleshoot an iPhone That is Not Charging

Your phone may not charge mostly due to issues with the lightning cable or your charging port. It’s also helpful to check if the outlet you’re using is working properly or if you’ve plugged the adapter properly. Next, it’s better to take off any bulky phone case that may be hindering the charging process. Now, here are some of the causes and fixes regarding your phone not charging.

Optimized Battery Charging is On

If your iPhone is already 80% and it’s not charging, this means that the Optimized Battery Charging feature on your phone is enabled. This feature makes your phone automatically stops charging at 80% to preserve battery health. If you want to charge your phone further to 100%, you can turn this feature off by referring to these steps:

Go to Settings > Battery. Tap on Battery Health and turn off Optimized Battery Charging.



Lightning cable is damaged or counterfeit

First, inspect the outer layer of the lightning connector. Check if the outer rubber sheath is torn or if the wires are poking out.

In case you don’t see any damage to the cable, chances are there could be broken wires inside the rubber sheath. If available, try using another cable to verify the status of the lightning cable.



Another reason your lightning cable isn’t working properly to charge your phone can be that the cable is not a genuine Apple product. To identify if your USB cable is counterfeit or original, one of the things you can do is check the writing on it. A genuine Apple lightning cable has, “Designed by Apple in California” and “Assembled in China/Vietnam/Indústria Brasileira” followed by a 12-digit serial number.

Charging port is damaged

If your phone is relatively old, there might be dirt particles inside it which can make the charging process fail. Or, if you had dropped your iPhone recently, the charging port may be broken inside. To check its condition, use a flashlight and check its inner components.



If there are visible dirt particles, use a cotton swab or a toothpick to get rid of the debris from the port. If your phone had recently dropped in the water, your phone might be suffering water damage. Even after drying the phone, water damage can cause harm to the internal hardware components of the phone. So, your iPhone may stop charging.

Water damage can also lead to a state called Corrosion, which eventually degrades all internal parts of your phone. To fix any corrosion effects on your phone, the best option is to visit the nearest Apple store or their online Support page.

Wireless Charging Pad is not Qi-enabled

If you often wirelessly charge your phone, the charging pad must meet the Qi standard. You can easily check it by looking for the Qi logo on the pad. You can also search for the product online and gather more information on its integrity. Additionally, wireless charging is not compatible with models, like iPhone 8 or older.



Software Glitches on iPhone

Your iPhone can show unusual behavior and stop charging due to your iOS glitching or malfunctioning. This can happen more often if it’s been a long time since you last updated your phone. So, the easy solution for this is to either update your device to the latest iOS version or try force restarting it.

To update your phone, go to Settings > General and then go to Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install.

Meanwhile, if you only recently updated your phone and you’re now having charging issues, the new software could be faulty. The glitchy software may have bugs, causing your phone to lag or not charge. In such cases, you can downgrade to an older iOS version .

Another way you can fix software glitches is by force restarting your iPhone. The methods to force restart your phone vary depending on your iPhone model.

From iPhone 8 to iPhone 14 Pro:

Hold and let go of the Volume Up button.

Do the same for the Volume Down button. Then, hold down the side button until you can see the Apple logo on the screen.

For iPhone 7:

Press and hold down both the volume down button and the Power button at once until you can notice the Apple logo.



For iPhone 6: