How to Backup BIOS of Any PC?

BIOS consists of the initiating instructions for all the peripherals connected to the motherboard as well as the operating system. The manufacturers continuously launch new BIOS versions to better such instructions or to fix bugs in the previous one.

Hence, you would want to update the BIOS on your system to the latest.

But updating BIOS is no easy task. And, it is equally risky. Hence, we always advise keeping a backup of your BIOS in case you need to recover the firmware. It is quite easy to backup BIOS for some motherboards but for others, it can be quite tricky.

Nevertheless, you will be comfortable backup the BIOS in your system, no matter which it is after going through this article. We have presented all the methods that you can utilize for the purpose. Let’s go through it together.

How to Backup BIOS in Windows?

The hardware in a computer needs instruction from the system to initiate its work. BIOS first checks the hardware and peripherals’ availability and provides a pathway for them to receive instructions from the CPU.

Hence, if the BIOS gets corrupted or damaged by any means, the hardware will have no gateway to receive initiation signals. Then, your system will not boot at all and your motherboard will be considered bricked.

Having said that, it is also not an everyday thing for the BIOS to get damaged. We most often corrupt the firmware while updating BIOS. But your customized BIOS settings do get lost most of the time due to a faulty CMOS battery, by changing to default settings manually, or automatically because of system error.

Whatever the case, be it for recovery of BIOS or for loading your customized settings, it is better to backup the BIOS.

You can easily do it by the Backup feature on the BIOS flashing application for some motherboards that have the in-built features. But for others, you will need quite a workaround and also a third-party application.

So, let’s not delay anymore and get straight to the point.

How to Backup only the BIOS Settings on Windows?

If you are an avid computer user, you must have modified some settings on BIOS to make your system better. If so, you would not want to lose the modifications you made due to some system error or fault in the CMOS battery. It can be really frustrating and time-consuming to find the optimum settings again and change it back from default.

Hence, you might want to back up the changes to BIOS settings you have done. A simple and yet the best method is to manually look at the settings and note them down on your computer, phone, or notebook. It would be easier to take a screenshot of the settings and later change it back after it gets reset.

Some motherboards also provide a list of changed settings when you try to load default settings on BIOS. After you press the key to Load Default settings, it will show you your customized settings that will be changed to default. You can take a screenshot of the settings there.

But, you should not apply the changes after pressing the Load Default key, otherwise, you might accidentally reset them without noting the modifications.

Note: Make sure to use the USB port from your motherboard. The front USB is connected through a hub inside and it can fail sometimes. If the port fails while saving backup, then it might create a corrupt BIOS image. This will brick your system when you restore the backup image next time.

How to Backup BIOS in Gigabyte Motherboard?

If you are a user of a Laptop from a Gigabyte company or of a system that uses a newer Gigabyte Motherboard, you are in luck here. Gigabyte manufacturers provide a feature called “Q-Flash” on the BIOS page of the latest motherboard. This feature helps in updating the Gigabyte BIOS of your system as well as has the function to back up your system’s BIOS.

You will just need a USB drive to save the backup with this method.

Let’s go through the process of how you can backup the BIOS using Q-Flash on the Gigabyte motherboard.

First, get a USB flash drive and insert the drive into your Laptop. On a desktop, make sure you have inserted the USB on the motherboard’s USB port on the back of your system. Restart your system and press repeatedly the Delete, Esc, F2, or the corresponding key that opens BIOS in your PC right after the system starts. A BIOS page will appear on your screen. Inside the page, find the Q-flash option in it. You can also press F8 while remaining on the BIOS page to open the Q-flash page.

Alternatively, press TAB repeatedly while your system is booting up and you will land on the Q-flash page directly. There, click on the Save BIOS to Drive option.

Follow the instructions and save the backup on your USB flash drive.

If you have a motherboard from a different company, please follow the next procedure.

How to Backup BIOS for the Remaining Motherboard?

Even though all the manufacturers provide an option to update your BIOS and even recover the BIOS, most of them do not have the feature to backup BIOS. In such a case, you will have to take help from third-party applications to do it for you.

One of such programs that accommodate the function of backup BIOS is the Universal BIOS Backup Toolkit.

Let’s see how you can do this using the Universal BIOS Backup Toolkit on your system.

Download Universal BIOS Backup Toolkit on your PC and Install the application. Search with the keyword BIOS Backup on the search box on your windows. Right-click on Universal BIOS Backup Toolkit and click Run as administrator to open the application. When the program runs, click on the Read option.

After the process completes, click on Ok and select the Backup option.

Save the .bin file on the drive of your choice.

You will find the backup file of your BIOS in the drive.

How to Backup the BIOS of your GPU?

As we know that a GPU has its own processor, it also needs to send instructions from its processor to other hardware for their operation. Hence, it also has its own BIOS, also known as vBIOS, to do this.

So, if you were looking for backing up your GPU’s BIOS, then don’t worry, we have got you covered. You will need another application called GPU-Z to perform the operation.

Let’s get to the steps to back up the BIOS of your GPU straight away.

Download GPU-Z on your PC from their official website and Install it. Run the program as an administrator by searching it from the search bar. On the application’s window, find an Arrow sign under the logo of your GPU and at the side of the BIOS version.

Click on the Arrow sign and select Save to file.

Select the drive where you would like to store the backup file and give a recognizable name to it ending on .rom extension. Save the file.

You will have a backup image of your computer’s GPU vBIOS on your drive.

How to Install the Backup BIOS in Windows?

It is not helpful to keep the backup of your BIOS and not know how to install it in the time of need. But installing the BIOS from the backup image is pretty much the same as updating the BIOS.

You must know that updating or restoring BIOS is risky and it might permanently damage your computer. Hence, you have to make sure to have a stable power supply. You can use a UPS for a desktop computer while reinstalling BIOS. Also, please do not close the system in the middle of the process.

Now that you know about the risk and the safety measures, you will just need a USB drive and software called Rufus to make the drive bootable. Lets see the way to install the backup “ .rom ” file to your system.

Download Rufus on your system. If your system is not working, then use a working system. Insert the USB drive and Open Rufus on the PC either through its icon on desktop or by searching it in windows. On the opened window, select the USB drive and choose FreeDOS on the Boot Selection Menu. Click Start.

Copy the Backup file you saved earlier to the USB. Restart your system and press F8 or the corresponding key repeatedly to go to the Boot Options. Choose the USB drive which you have kept the file in.

You will see a window similar to the command prompt. Enter dir in the window and find the .rom file you saved earlier as the BIOS backup.

Type the name of the file along with the extension name at the end and press Enter. Go through the instructions on the installation window and complete the restoring process.

You will find your BIOS restored from the backup file that you created earlier.