How to Find the IP Address of HP Printer? 7 Easy Ways

Once you connect your HP printer to a network, the router assigns it an IP address as a unique identifier. Without the IP address, your device wouldn’t know the desired hosts to send the print requests.

This address is required whenever you want to share the printer over the network or troubleshoot your printer. You can easily use the “HP Smart” app to find the IP address of your HP printer. Besides, there are also several other ways to get the IP that we will be discussing in this article.

Using HP Smart App

Make sure your printer is turned on and connected to the network. Open HP Smart application on your PC.

Click the Printer Settings tab on the homepage.

Click Advanced Settings under Settings.

You can see the IP address of your printer under the Network Summary tab.



Through HP Printer Network Configuration Page

Go to the control panel of your printer. Press the Information and Wireless button at the same time.

The printer will then start printing the network configuration page. You can easily see the IP address from the printed page.



Through Wireless Summary

Open Network Settings on your HP printer. Then view the Wireless Summary.

The IP address will be shown along with other information like Network name and MAC address.

Through Control Panel

Open Control Panel. Click Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. Right-click your HP printer under the Printers section. Choose the Properties option from the context menu.

Jump to the Web Services tab. You will see the IP address mentioned there.



Through Windows Settings

Open Settings on your computer. Choose Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners.

Choose your HP printer profile.

Click Printer properties. A new window will open.

You will see the IP address beside Location under the General tab.



Through Router

Access the configuration page of the router to which the printer is connected. You can access it by loading the router’s IP address in your web browser. For instance, our printer is connected to LB-Link router which can be accessed from the router’s IP 192.168.16.1

Login to the router using its credentials. Now from the router portal, go to the Terminal list or a term that reads like DHCP Client List.

You will see the name and IP address of the devices connected to that network. See for the IP address of your printer.



Through Command Prompt

You can also use the arp command on the command prompt to get the IP address of your printer along with its MAC address. If the Arp cache table is long, you may find it difficult to figure out the exact IP address of your printer. For this, you should first ping each IP address on the network. It will return the ping results along with the name of the device.