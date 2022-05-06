how-to-move-a-window-that-is-off-screen

You know how frustrating it is when you can’t find a window because it has vanished or is hidden from the visible screen.

Well, sometimes, when you launch an application, it can go off-screen or open partially due to the resolution settings. Likewise, it can happen if you are using multiple monitors.

So, how do you bring it back and move it?

Don’t worry. We have you covered. In this article, we will be discussing different methods to find and move your off-screen window.

How to Move an Off-Screen Window on Windows OS

There are various tips and tricks to restore and move an off-screen window. By using the shortcut keys to the task manager, you can try different methods mentioned below to solve your problem.

Using the Task Manager

Your off-screen can be moved to the visible part of the screen using the Task Manager. Here’s how you do it.

Press the Ctrl +Shift + Esc key to open the Task Manager. Under the Processes section, find the window you are trying to move and right-click on it. You should see a Switch to option. If the option is faded and unclickable, expand the dropdown and right-click on your program/folder. Now, click on the Switch to option. This will bring your hidden window to the front of the Desktop screen. Then, right-click on an empty area in its top bar and select the Move option. Finally, your cursor will now turn into a four arrow icon. After that, you can use it to move the window to the desired region of your screen.

Change the Display Settings

You can use a higher resolution to bring back your off-screen window to move it. To do it,

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Navigate to System > Display. Under the Display resolution, click to expand the dropdown.

Select a higher resolution, and that should bring your window to the visible region of the screen. You can then use the mouse cursor to hold and drag the window to move somewhere else on the desktop screen. If you want to revert the Display settings, go back to the Display resolution and select your preferred screen resolution.

Using the Alt + Tab Key

You can press the Alt+Tab key to look for the hidden window and move it afterward. Here’s how you can do it.

Press and hold the Alt key and use the Tab key or the arrow keys to browse the application windows. Once you find the window you were looking for, press Enter or release the Alt key to open that window. Finally, press the Alt + Space + M key and use the four arrow icon to move the window anywhere on the screen.

Using the App/Folder Thumbnail

You can use the application’s thumbnail while hovering to move its window. Here’s how you do it.

First of all, hover over the hidden window on your taskbar. Then, right-click on its thumbnail preview and select the Move option.

Finally, you can use either the arrow keys or the cursor to move the window to the desired part of the screen.

Using the Task View

You can use the task view to find your off-screen window and then easily move it.

Press the Windows + Tab key to open the Task View. Then from a list of windows, click on the window you want to move somewhere else.

Finally, use the mouse or keyboard arrow to move it to your preferred part of the desktop screen.

Using the Windows Arrangement Settings

You can use the Windows Arrangement settings to bring back your off-screen window, which you can later move to your desired position. For this,

Right-click anywhere on an empty area on the taskbar. Select the Cascade windows or Show windows stacked option. This will bring all your windows to the main screen.

Click on the window you were looking for and move it with the keyboard or mouse.

Using the Shortcut Key

You can easily recover your off-screen window and move it with a shortcut. Here’s how and what shortcut to use.

Find the application/folder on the taskbar, then right-click and hold the Shift key while pointing the cursor to it.

Now, select the Move option, and a four-arrows icon will appear. You can then use it to move the window to wherever you want to move the window.

How to Move an off-Screen Window on Mac

There are various ways to move an off-screen window on Mac computers also. Some of them are discussed below:

Change the Resolution

Similar to windows, you can change the resolution on Mac to move your off-screen window. Here’s how you do it.

On the top-left corner of the screen, click on the Apple icon. Navigate to System Preferences > Displays. Then click to toggle to the Scaled option and select a higher resolution. This should bring back your off-screen window. Finally, you can drag the window’s top bar to move it anywhere you like.

Use the Zoom Setting

You can tweak the zoom settings to restore the off-screen window and then move it. Here’s how you can do it.

Look for the application on the Dock and click on it. Then, click on the Window menu from the top of the screen. Now, select the Zoom option.

Force Quit the Application

This method requires you to force quit the application whose window has gone off-screen to relaunch it. Doing this can bring your lost window. Here’s how you can do it.

On the top-left corner of your screen, click on the Apple icon. Then, select the Force Quit menu option. Upon the Force Quit Applications prompt, select the application you want to move back into view. Click on the Relaunch button.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Maximize an Off-screen Window in Windows 10?

While pressing the Shift key on the off-screen window from the taskbar, you can right-click and select the maximize option. This will open the window on full screen.