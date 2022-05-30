As of now, Netflix doesn’t let you remove your credit card entirely from your account yourself, especially if your subscription is still active. You’ll need to have one payment method all the time. So, the only modification you can do is to change or update your credit cards.

Yet, there are still some workarounds for this issue. Let’s check them out.

How to Remove Card From Netflix?

There are two possible ways to get your current card removed from your Netflix account. One is through the Netflix settings and the other is via the customer care center.

Remove Card Details From Settings

Here are the steps to remove your current card details and update them on your Netflix account:

Open your Netflix account and click on your profile icon. Then, click on the Account option.

In the Membership and Billing section, click on the Manage payment info option next to your card.

This will lead you to a page where you can view your card details. You’ll notice that Netflix requires you to add another payment method if you want to remove your existing one. So, click on Add a New Payment Method.

Now to change your old credit card details, click on the Edit option besides the card info. Click on Delete.

Contact Customer Care Support

If you’re finding it difficult to remove your card details from Netflix, another solution is to try contacting Netflix’s customer care service. They’ll assist you in removing your card details easily.

To contact them, you can visit Netflix Help Center. If you want faster and more direct communication with Netflix’s team, scroll down and click on Call Us or Start Live Chat.

If you don’t want any of your card info in your Netflix account, you’ll need to deactivate your account or cancel your subscription.

Why Am I Still Being Charged After Canceling Netflix?

If you had canceled your account but Netflix is still deducting charges from your card, chances are someone might’ve accidentally restarted it. To fix this error, you can cancel your account and change your Netflix password.

To cancel your plan, visit netflix.com/cancelplan. Then, click on Finish Cancellation.



To change your Netflix password, visit netflix.com/password and set a new password. Also, tick the box that says Require all devices to sign in again with new password.

Related Questions

What Payment Methods Does Netflix Accept?

Netflix supports multiple payment methods, like credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, virtual cards, PayPal, and Netflix Gift cards.

How to Turn Off Auto-renewal on Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t have a direct option to turn off the auto-renewal of subscriptions from its settings. To perform this action, you’ll need to cancel your membership as well as remove your payment method.

But, you can use iTunes if you want to easily turn auto-renewal off:

Click on your profile icon on iTunes. Select Account Info and then log in with your Apple ID and click on View My Account. On the Settings page, click on Manage beside the Subscriptions option. Select Edit and on the side of Automatic Renewal, untick the box that says “Off.”

How to Cancel Netflix Account After Free Trial?

You can simply cancel your subscription after a free trial by following these steps:

Go to Netflix’s profile icon and click on Account. Under the Membership and Billing section, click on Cancel Membership.



How to Delete Netflix Account Permanently?

It’s important to first cancel your subscription before you delete your Netflix account. You can do so by following the steps mentioned above. Then, contact Netflix using any email id or directly call the Netflix customer care center.

How to Clear Netflix History?

There are several ways to clear your Netflix history. One of them is by removing a show from the Continue Watching row. You can do this by tapping on the three dots below any show and clicking on the Remove from Row option.

Another way you can wipe your entire Netflix history is via the settings.