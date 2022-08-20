How to Reset An HP Printer (Step-By-Step Guide)

When a printer stops working, your printing and scanning jobs come to a halt. If you own an HP printer, you must have been through a similar situation.

HP printers are notorious for their connectivity issues and hardware problems. But don’t worry, you don’t have to throw away your printer just yet!

A simple reset may get your printer back to life again. However, for the process that requires tinkering with the drivers and firmware, we’ll be going through this article and looking at ways you can reset your HP printer.

When to Reset Your HP Printer

Here’re some of the reasons you might want to reset your HP printer: To reset printer password in the web interface (EWS)

Printer failing to print document

Problem with printer ink cartridge or the print drum

Problem with printer software

Printer not connecting to the network (WiFi, ethernet)

Printer connected but status is offline

How to Reset Your HP Printer

The following listed methods can be used to reset your printer and solve hardware or software related issues.

Power Cycle Your Printer

Power cycling helps by discharging residual charges and any static in the device if your device behaves unexpectedly. To power cycle your printer:

Turn off the printer and disconnect the power cable.

Remove any attached cables and peripherals. Press and hold the power button for 20 seconds. If the printer is not responding, remove the power cord or unplug it from the power outlet. Wait for 60 seconds Turn your printer back on and test the functionality.

Resetting Through Printer Web Page

A factory reset reverts any changes made to the device by the customer and restores it to its factory settings. If your printer is connected to the network and you can access EWS, you can reset your printer from the device’s web page.

To reset it:

Open a web browser on your computer Enter your HP printer’s IP address (Eg: 192.168.0.0) in the address bar of your computer Press Enter key In the device homepage, sign in as administrator

In General > Restore Factory Settings In the Reset Firmware section, select Reset



To check the IP address of your printer, go to:

Start and type Control Panel

Now go to Hardware and Sound> Devices and Printers Right click on the printer you want to know the IP address of Select Printer Properties and go to Ports tab



The IP address will be displayed there.

The resetting process will take some time. After the procedure, enter the Date and Time and set up a Password if you plan to reuse your printer. Press the Apply button to save your settings.

Note: You can also perform a factory reset on your HP printer from the HP Smart App.

Resetting Through Printer Support Menu

If a connection cannot be established between your computer and the printer, you can directly access the support menu from your printer and reset it.

The method to access the support menu varies between model and firmware. Some HP printers give access to the support menu by pressing the Back or Return button four or more times whereas other models provide access with a key combination like Menu and Back buttons.

For detailed instructions, check your device’s instruction manual or support page or consult a technician.

In the support menu, your device can be reset on three different levels:

Partial Reset

This resetting method is done in order to clear out the memory and refresh your printer. To perform a partial reset:

Go to your printer’s Support menu Scroll down until you see the Reset options menu Select Partial reset



Test the printer for functionalities or any errors.

Semi Full Reset

Semi reset reverts any changes and settings made to your printer and restores it to the factory specifications. To perform a semi reset:

Go to your printer’s Support menu Scroll down until you see the Reset options menu Select Semi Full Reset



Test the printer for any issues.

Full Reset

A full reset is used to clear any settings and changes made to your printer. This method may sometimes reinstall the firmware of the printer:

Go to your printer’s Support menu Scroll down until you see the Reset options menu Select Full Reset

Check for any problems and issues.

Reinstalling Drivers

Sometimes the drivers on your computer may cause miscommunication between Windows and the hardware. This causes issues like your printer not working properly or receiving improper instructions due to being outdated or being incompatible. To fix this, you will need to reinstall the appropriate driver.

To uninstall the drivers of your printer:

Press Windows Key + R to open Run Type devmgmt.msc in the text field to open the Device Manager Select the printer you want to uninstall drivers off from the list Right click on the device and click on Uninstall drivers

Uninstall any third party drivers that your printer has installed as well

To reinstall the drivers of your printer:

Restart your computer Most generic Windows drivers will be installed automatically by the OS If your printer comes with a driver disk, insert it and open the installer

You can also visit your printer’s support page and download the drivers Open the installer and follow the instructions shown to reinstall the printer drivers Reboot your printer and computer

Check for functionality when your device turns on.

If you still are not able to reset it, take it to a qualified technician or the manufacturer’s service center for fixing.