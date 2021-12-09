How to Stream Movies on Discord Without Black Screen

If you’re looking for a movie night with your friends or family but they live on different continents or none of you really want to get out of bed (completely understandable), don’t worry, we got your back(s). Thanks to the advancement in technology we can not only share our thoughts but now, also our screens.

How to Stream Netflix on Discord

Disable Hardware Acceleration to Fix Black Screen

Now if you’ve tried it before, you’d know that while screen sharing Netflix, you might get good audio and subtitles but all you’ll be able to enjoy is the empty black screen. This is due to hardware acceleration.

Hardware acceleration makes use of your graphics card to help a program run more smoothly. However, if your hardware is weak, you may have trouble viewing the video. If that’s the case, it’s better to disable hardware acceleration.

Click on “⋮” at the top right of your browser for a drop down menu. Click on “Settings”. Tap on “Advanced” for more Settings options > Select “System”. Find “Use hardware acceleration when available” and Disable it. Open Discord and hop onto “Voice channel” on your server to “Enable screen sharing”. Click on the gear icon (⚙️) at the bottom left of your user info menu, next to the mic and headset icons, for “Settings”. Scroll down the menu on your left and find “Advanced” under “App Settings”. Disable “Hardware acceleration” by tapping on it.

Screen Sharing Netflix on Discord Through PC

We recommend using the discord browser (chrome, firefox, safari…) rather than the desktop version to screen share in discord. As it can occasionally result in a blank screen. So, go to your browser log in to your Netflix account and follow this step.

Go to “Discord Settings” > “Activity Status”. Once you see “No game detected”, press on “add it!” You will see the applications that are currently in use. Click on “Google Chrome” and return to the server homepage to select “Share screen”. Click on the Google chrome with your Netflix website open, press “Go live”. Enjoy streaming Netflix on Discord.

How Do I Screen Share on Discord with Sound?

If you’re screen sharing on Discord but you or your group can’t hear an audio, here’s what you can do:

Turn on Auto-Adjust Audios

Go to Discord and click on “Settings”(⚙️) on your user info box (bottom left corner). Click on “Voice & Video” and scroll downwards for “Screen share”. Make sure “Use an experimental method to capture audio from applications” is enabled.



This helps ensure that Discord adjusts to whatever website/application you play, without you having to manually manage everything.

Connect to the Screen Share

Go to “Discord Settings” > “Activity Status”. Once you see “No game detected”, press on “add it”. You will see the applications that are currently in use. Click on “Google Chrome” and return to the server homepage to select “Share screen”. Press on the “Share Screen” button, pick the website (Netflix or other) you want to play and hit “Go live”.

Why is my Discord Sound Muted?

“Undeafen” Yourselves!

That’s right. It’s basic courtesy to mute yourself when you’re watching a movie with your group so you don’t disturb everyone with your gasping and chewing and rustling. But they are going to need to undeafen themselves in order to hear you! Pressing “Deafen” automatically puts them on mute too so this is the go-to button for most users. But if your friends are not hearing any audio from your shared screen, they’re going to have to “undeafen” themselves.

Why is My Discord Audio Distorted?

If you hear a cracking or robotic audio in discord, it might be a connection or server issue.

Check your Internet connection



Features like chat and message viewing may not ask for too much. But if you’re on your phone video streaming, video calling, etc., you’re going to need a significantly stable and fast internet connection. If you’re on data, you’ll need to turn off Data Saver that allows only a small amount of data to trickle through to Discord, causing audio distortion, video lagging, etc. If you’re on Wi-Fi, make sure you’re sitting within the Wi-Fi range for a better grip. Restart the Live Stream



When you end the live stream, you’ll get a “Rate your experience” option. You can give as many or as little stars to let Discord know just how you felt the live stream quality was. Or, you can contact Customer Support. But in the meantime, the easiest fix would be a good Wi-Fi and a quick restart.

Is It Legal to Stream Movies on Discord?

Now this is a tricky question. And the simplest answer is: it’s complicated.

Netflix has a pretty strong piracy policy, going as far as to disable taking screenshots of your phone/laptop when you’re on the app. But while streaming Netflix publicly does have consequences, there haven’t been many restrictions, or even discourse of “private” viewings. Which leads to a loophole in legality.

Netflix is a streaming platform after all Which leads us to question:

If watching Netflix on your TV with tens or twenty family members gathered in the room is completely legal, and won’t have Netflix authorities busting down your door any time soon, can the same be said for sharing screen online?

And, Is it even “public” viewing if you’re doing it privately with only a group of people and not broadcasting it at your local mall’s jumbo TV screen?

Since neither Netflix nor Discord have announced their collaboration that now allows users to stream Netflix on Discord, it’s safe to assume they’re not so supportive of the idea. And judging from a couple of settings that make it hard if not impossible, to make Netflix screen sharing on Discord possible. Yeah! let’s say they wouldn’t be too happy about it.

This also goes for other streaming networks like Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

How Do I Legally Stream Movies With My Friends Online?

While you might not catch a lawsuit for streaming something from Netflix on Discord with your friends, we suggest you try a legal way. You can have everyone log into their own Netflix, or even yours and click on play at once. Like the old school days, except you don’t have to skyrocket the phone bills to stay on the line and get each other’s reactions. Just stay on the voice channel with your group on Discord.

Oh no! Does that sound inconvenient? Are you worried that sharing your Netflix account with your group just won’t be a good idea because it has a screen limit? Do you want to sigh and throw your hands up in the air in exasperation? Alright, we’ll tell you:

FAQs:

Can I Screen Share on Discord From the Netflix App Instead?

The reason why we use Google Chrome to start Netflix and screen share is that it allows us to adjust “hardware acceleration” setting on the browser which eliminates the black screen problem, which exists when you try to share directly from the Netflix app.

Can I Screen Share Netflix on Discord Through My Phone?

Unfortunately, you can’t screen share Netflix, Disney+, Rakuten Viki, or any other streaming platforms. Unless you count a black screen with subtitles and noise screen sharing. If it makes you feel any better, you can access YouTube. And hey, you can always delegate the hosting responsibility to someone with a laptop and just sit back and enjoy their shared screen instead!