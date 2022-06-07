Why Is My Printer Not Printing Black? How Do I Fix it

It’s quite disappointing when you are all set to print, but you face an issue like the printer not printing black or any other color for that matter. Furthermore, you only get a blank page whenever you try to print something.

Most of the time, the problem behind these kinds of issues lies in ink. Therefore, it is a recurring issue among inkjet printers where ink is a core component. A common fix is to check the ink level and refill it if necessary.

Nonetheless, we have compiled a list of different solutions to fix your problem in the article.

How to Fix the Printer Not Printing Black?

Even if there is enough ink in the cartridge, you can still experience such issues. The problem can be in the printer hardware or the system to which it’s connected. While solving your issue can be as simple as restarting the printer or the device connected, it may not work in each case.

Therefore, you have to try all the fixes until your problem is resolved.

Clean the Printhead

Sometimes, the printhead nozzles get clogged, due to which your printer fails to print black or any other color. The print output is also faded or of a different color. To fix it, you can clean the printhead physically or from the printer settings.

Most printers have an option for performing a nozzle check. Even though the settings for each printer brand can be different, you can usually find them inside the Maintenance menu. After a nozzle check, you can conduct printhead cleaning if you see any missing lines or gaps between the lines. You can do this from the printer settings.

Likewise, to clean the printhead physically, gently pull out the removable printhead as it can break if done forcefully. Then, use warm water or a liquid solution with a syringe to clean it. After cleaning it, leave it to dry out completely or use a paper towel before putting it back inside the printer.

Clean the Cartridges

Another main reason why you are having this issue is the cartridge.

It could be misaligned or installed inappropriately while putting back after removal. So you should install it properly. Likewise, you can use compressed air to clear out any dust particles stuck inside the cartridge.

If you suspect that the cartridge is damaged or unusable, you can even replace it with a new one. However, refrain from using a third-party cartridge or ink and only use a genuine and compatible one with the printer.

Run the Printer Troubleshooter

If you are using the printer on a Windows 10 system, you can run the printer troubleshooter to diagnose and fix printer-related issues.

To run the troubleshooter,

Press the Windows + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Update & Security > Troubleshoot. On the right pane, click on Additional troubleshooters. Next, click on the Printer and then the “Run the troubleshooter” button. Then follow the on-screen instructions and apply the recommended fixes.

Contact Your Printer Manufacturer

If none of the above methods work, you still have the option to contact your printer manufacturer. You can reach out to them through their website or call them on their phone support.

Likewise, you can read the manual that came with the printer while buying. The manuals are very helpful in troubleshooting common issues. Furthermore, they contain specific fixes for your printer.

Repair the Printer

If the above methods don’t work, your printer could have some hardware issues.

So check the warranty period first, and if it isn’t over yet, you can ask the manufacturer for a free repair or even replacement parts. Otherwise, as advised, you can show it to a repair technician and change the damaged parts.

On the other hand, if your printer is too old, you can consider buying a new printer.

Related Questions

How to Perform a Nozzle Check on My Canon Printer?

You can use the printer settings to perform a nozzle check. The following works for Canon Pixma TS3150. However, other Canon printers also have similar settings.

Turn on the printer and insert the paper onto the paper tray. Press the Maintenance/Setup button with the tools sign on it. Also, ensure the printer screen is showing 1 before pressing. Then, press either the Black or Color button and you will get a nozzle check test page.

My Printer Isn’t Printing Anything at All. How Do I Fix It?

This problem is most likely to occur if you have multiple printers. A printer doesn’t provide any output unless set as the default one for printing. To set your printer as default,

Press the Windows + R, and type control to open the Control Panel. Then, navigate to Hardware and sound > Devices and Printers. Now, under the Printers section, right-click on the printer and select the Set as default printer option.

You can read the article “How To Fix if Your Printer Not Printing” for various other solutions for your printer issues.