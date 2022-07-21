Using TikTok without an account provides you anonymity without giving away your online presence.

If you want to fill up your entertainment quota, you can do it without an account on TikTok. There are several ways you can try to search videos and profiles. You can launch the TikTok app, browse TikTok on PC, and search the videos.

So, let’s get straight to the topic and find out the several ways to search on TikTok without an account.

Why Can’t I Search on TikTok Without an Account?

Network issue

Corrupted app data

Corrupted installation files

Bugs or technical glitches

Outdated TikTok app

TikTok Server may be down. If you can’t search on TikTok without an account, it might be because of these probable reasons:

How to Search on TikTok Without an Account?

If you don’t want to create a TikTok account but still want to enjoy videos, below is the compilation of several methods you can try.

Using TikTok App

Try the steps below on the TikTok app to search for videos:

Open the TikTok app. Tap the Search bar.

Type an account or video name you want to search. And then tap the Search button.



On PC

You can open the TikTok website and search for videos on your PC.

Go to the TikTok website through the web browser. Click on the Search bar.



Type what you want to search and hit Enter. If the computer asks to Verify to continue, you need to drag the puzzle piece into place to complete your search.



Through Web Browser

You can directly start searching videos on your web browser through the following steps:

Open the web browser. Type https://www.tiktok.com/ followed by username or hashtags. For example: https://www.tiktok.com/@abc

Then, hit the Enter button.

Search on Google

You can also search for TikTok videos by typing some keywords related to TikTok on Google. To do so,

Open Google Chrome on your device. On the search bar, you can simply type TikTok videos or any other name along with TikTok.

Then, hit Enter. A list of the related searches will appear.

Search on Other Social Media Platforms

Without a TikTok account, you can also search for TikTok videos on other social media platforms. Here’s how you can do it:

Open any other social media platform such as Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Click the Search Bar and type TikTok.

The top videos list will appear. You can switch the tabs to Accounts, Tags, and Places and watch videos accordingly.

What Are the Limitations of Using TikTok Without an Account?

As you can enjoy various features in TikTok without an account, there are also several things you cannot do without an account. So, to have a thorough experience, you need to use TikTok by signing in or signing up.

Without a Tiktok account, you will miss out on the features below:

Like videos: Your love react won’t be counted for the video.

Your love react won’t be counted for the video. Comment on videos: You cannot leave your remarks on the video in the comment section.

You cannot leave your remarks on the video in the comment section. See comments: Many people comment on videos, but without an account, you won’t get to read them.

Many people comment on videos, but without an account, you won’t get to read them. Watch or host live TikTok videos: TikTok won’t allow you to be a part of the live videos. you can neither watch nor host live videos.

TikTok won’t allow you to be a part of the live videos. you can neither watch nor host live videos. Follow the accounts: You cannot show your support to your favorite content creator as you won’t be able to follow their account.

You cannot show your support to your favorite content creator as you won’t be able to follow their account. Upload videos: You cannot be a content creator as TikTok won’t give you access to upload videos.

How to Search on TikTok With an Account?

To search on TikTok with an account, you will need a TikTok account. Here are the steps to help you create a TikTok account.

Through TikTok App

Launch TikTok. Select the Profile tab. A Sign up for TikTok will appear. Select any method you want to use to create.

Provide your information and follow the instructions to proceed.

Through TikTok Website

Open the TikTok website. Select Log in. Now click on the Sign up option.

Select any method you want. Fill in your information and follow the on-screen instructions to create the account.

How to Quickly Switch to Another Account?

Switching to another account on TikTok means using multiple accounts.

For that, first, you need to log out of the current account and add a second account using the steps below.

On Mobile

Open TikTok. Select the Profile tab. Tap on the Hamburger icon on the top-right side. Tap on the Settings and privacy option.

Scroll down and select Log out.

If it asks for confirmation, select Confirm. Now, enter your login details and proceed.

On PC

Open TikTok. Select the Profile picture. From the drop-down menu, choose Log out. After this, select Log in. Choose the same method you created your account with. Next, enter your login credentials and hit Enter.

After logging in with another account, you can easily switch accounts within a minute.

Open the TikTok app. Select the Profile icon. Next, select the account name on the top. Now, choose the account you want to use.



Is It Possible to See if an Unregistered User Visits Your TikTok Account?

No, it is not possible to see if an unregistered user visits your TikTok account.

However, if you turn on the Profile views feature, you can see the list of registered TikTok accounts that viewed your account.

For that, select Profile > Eye icon > Click Turn on. Enabling this feature will allow you to know who viewed your profile in the last 30 days. Also, the users who turn on this feature will only appear on the list.

