How to Change Ink in HP Printer? Step-by-Step Guide

The ink in HP inkjet printers drains quickly because they constantly purge a small amount of ink to prevent the printheads from drying, even when the printer is idle. So, you should regularly check the ink levels and refill the ink as needed. Further, if the ink is not changed on time, it may end up clogging the nozzle.

If you own HP printers with refillable ink tanks, you can simply refill them. However, you need to replace the cartridges in case your printer lacks refillable ink tanks.

Refilling Ink in HP Printer

If your HP printer has a dedicated ink tank, you don’t need to purchase new cartridges for such printers. Ink tanks are mostly found in the HP Smart Tank printer series. Here, we will be using the HP Ink Tank Wireless 410 Series printer for demonstrating the refilling process.

Step 1: Inspect the Ink Levels

First, you should verify if the ink on your ink tanks needs to be refilled. You need to inspect the ink levels, then fill it appropriately.

Locate the ink tank on your printer.

Open the ink tank access door.

You will see dotted lines labeled as Maximum and Minimum on the outer surface of the ink tanks.

The maximum line indicates the ink level should not go above it. While the minimum line indicates the ink level should not go below it. Check if the ink levels are within the range. If the level is low or if the tanks are near to empty, get ready to fill the tanks.

Step 2: Get the Genuine Ink from HP

Not every ink available on the market is compatible with HP printers. You must get genuine ink bottles that exactly match your printer’s specifications. Using non-HP compatible inks can even void the warranty of your printer, in case it gets damaged.

After getting the ink, you should also verify if the ink color on the bottle matches the ink color inside the tanks. If everything is alright, you can proceed with refiling the tanks.

Step 3: Refill the Tanks

Open up the lid of the ink tank.

Remove the tank cap by rotating it anti-clockwise.

Now get the bottle of ink and remove its cap.

Then throw away the seal on the mouth of the bottle.

Re-install the cap and open up the top cover of the cap.

Insert the mouth of the bottle into the tank nozzle.

Please be careful while filling the ink. Fill the ink such that the ink levels are just below the maximum line. If the ink goes above that level, it may result in a leakage. Never squeeze the bottle while you are filling the ink. After filling the tank, put back the tank cap and tighten it by rotating it in a clockwise direction.

Close the lid of the ink tank. Close the lid of the ink bottle. If all the ink on the bottle is not used, you can store it for later use. You should store it in a cool and dry place.

Changing Ink Cartridges in HP Printer

Some printers come with ink cartridges rather than refillable ink tanks. In such cases, you should replace the entire ink cartridge with a new genuine HP cartridge. For instance, if you own HP printers from Deskjet 2700 series or Deskjet Plus 4100 series, follow these steps to change the ink cartridges on them.

Before you begin, please ground yourself to prevent any kind of static buildup from entering the cartridge and damaging it. You can touch a metal piece for a while to discharge static electricity from your body.

Power on the printer. Locate the cartridge access door and open it. Please wait until the cartridge itself slides and comes in the mid-way of the slot. Press the latch on the top of the cartridge to get the cartridge out. Bring the new ink cartridge and remove the tape that covers the nozzles. Please refrain yourself from touching the ink nozzles on the cartridge (the yellow-colored contacts). Insert the new cartridge into the slot until it fits into its place. Do the same for other color cartridges too. Close the cartridge door. It is always a good idea to align the printheads after changing the ink cartridges. It is because the image quality might be blurry or grainy on a few first prints, after the new cartridge installation. You can do it from the HP Smart app. Launch HP Smart on your PC.

Select the Printer Settings tab.

Then, choose Print Quality Tools under the Tools section. Tap Align Printheads.

Click the Print Alignment Page button and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the alignment.

