How to Find WPS PIN for Printer?

You are prompted to enter a WPS PIN whenever you try to set up a wireless connection between your computer and printer. But you can not reap its benefits if you don’t have the PIN in the first place.

Most modern printers have a WPS PIN labeled on the back or side panel. However, you can find the WPS PIN of your printer from its network settings. Or, you can use the buttons on your printer to directly connect it to the computer without having a PIN.

In this article, you will learn about the ways to find WPS PIN for printers from different manufacturers.

How to Find WPS PIN for HP Printer?

Your printing tasks will be interrupted if you can not find a WPS PIN and set up a wireless connection.

You can use multiple methods to find the WPS PIN on your HP printer, depending on whether it has a display screen or not.

With an LCD Screen

If you have a model of HP printer with an LCD screen, follow these steps:

Power ON your printer. In case you have already turned it ON, you need to restart it. Next, access the control panel of your printer and tap and hold the Wireless button. Blue light or green light indicator will blink to notify you that the Wireless mode has been turned ON. While on Wireless mode, choose Settings > Network Setup using the select buttons.

Then select Wi-Fi Protected Setup > WPS PIN.

After you select the WPS PIN option, an 8-digit WPS PIN will be shown on the screen of your printer.

Now, go to your computer’s printer setup dialog box and enter the WPS PIN. Once the pairing is complete, your printer is successfully connected to your computer. Now, you can use it for wireless printing.

Note: The WPS PIN generated is valid for only about 10 seconds. You need to follow the steps again and generate a new PIN if you can not enter it within the specified time.

Without an LCD Screen

If your HP printer does not have a display screen, you can simply use a WPS button on your router and printer and connect it without finding the WPS PIN.

Power ON or reboot the printer if already turned ON. Find the Wireless button on the control panel of your printer. Tap and hold it for a few seconds until an indicator starts blinking. Next, press the WPS button on your router for about 5 seconds. It normally lies in the side panel or back of the router.

The WPS indicator of the router will also now start blinking. Leave it as it is for about 1-2 minutes until the indicator on the router and printer both stop blinking. Your printer is now successfully connected to the router.

Print a Page with WPS PIN

In some printer models from HP, like HP Deskjet 2700 series, you can even print a page with a WPS PIN on it.

Here’s how to do it:

Switch ON the printer. You must restart it if you have already powered on your printer. Navigate to the printer’s control panel and tap and hold the Wireless and Information button simultaneously. Keep holding the buttons until it sends a command to the printer to print a page with a WPS PIN.

Once a page is ejected from the printer, release the buttons. You will find a WPS PIN printed on the page.

The PIN generated this way will be valid for 2 minutes. Enter it on your computer and connect to the printer.

How to Find WPS PIN for Canon Printer?

If you are a Canon printer user, you can either see the WPS PIN on the LCD screen or print a page with the WPS PIN on it.

With an LCD Screen

Follow these steps to view the WPS PIN on your Canon printer screen:

First, switch ON the printer and wait some time. Press the Setup button on your printer’s control panel. It will show Wireless LAN Setup under the Setup menu. Press OK button. Wait for few seconds and use the Right arrow button to select Other Setup option. Then choose WPS (PIN Code) and press OK. It will show an 8-digit WPS PIN on the screen. Use this PIN to connect to your computer.

This PIN will expire within 5 minutes. So be sure to use it within the specified time.

Without an LCD Screen

For Canon Printer without a screen like the PIXMA MG3600 series, follow these steps to find the WPS PIN:

Power on the printer. Tap and hold the Stop button on the display panel of your printer. Keep holding the button and let the warning indicator blink 21 times before releasing it. Next, tap and hold the Wireless button for a few seconds. Release it and press it again.

It will send a command for the printer to print the Network Configuration Page. It will print a page with information like MAC address and WPS PIN. Use the WPS PINto connect to your computer.

How to Find WPS PIN for Brother Printer?

Most of the Brother printers have similar steps to find the WPS PIN. Follow these steps:

Switch on your printer. Click the Settings button and then select Network. Select WLAN and go down to locate WPS w/ PIN Code. Click OK.

It will ask if you want to enable WLAN. Press the right arrow on the control panel to see the WPS PIN. You can use this PIN on your computer or the wireless configuration page of your router.

How to Find WPS PIN for Epson Printer?

Epson printers also have a different method to find the WPS PIN depending upon if it has a screen or not.

With an LCD Screen

This method works on every Epson printer model where you see a display screen. Here’s how to find the WPS PIN on your Epson printer:

Switch on the printer. On the display panel, navigate to the right to find the Setup menu and select it. Scroll down inside the Setup menu and select Network Settings. Go to Wi-Fi Setup. Choose PIN Code Setup (WPS) on the next screen.

It will show you a WPS pin on the next screen. Its validity is only for 2 minutes. If you fail to enter a pin into your wireless router or computer within 2 minutes, you must repeat the steps to get a new pin.



Without an LCD Screen

You won’t get an LCD screen in some models of Epson printers like the Epson XP 2100. If it is the case, the steps to connect it to your router is different than the one with a screen.

Follow these steps:

Go to your router and locate the WPS button that normally lies on the side or back. Keep pressing it until the WPS indicator on your router starts blinking. Then go to the control panel of your Epson printer. Hold down the Wi-Fi button on the printer’s panel until the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi direct indicators begin flashing alternately.

Once the connection is established, the Wi-Fi indicator will turn on constantly. Now you can use the printer wirelessly without any issues.

How to Connect Printer to your computer Using WPS PIN?

Once you find the WPS PIN from your printer, it’s time to connect it to your computer. Follow these steps to connect your printer to the computer:

Hit Windows + I key on your keyboard to open Settings. On the Settings page, choose Bluetooth & devices from the left pane. Select Printers & scanners on the right section. Click the Add device button beside Add a printer or scanner. It will show you a list of available printers. Click over your printer from which you just obtained the WPS PIN. You will see a popup to enter the WPS PIN.

Enter the WPS PIN of your printer correctly and click the Next button. It will take some time to pair, and it will be ready for use for wireless printing.

Related Questions

I Entered the WPS PIN on My Computer as Shown on the Printer Screen, but it Was Unable to Connect. What Can I Do Next?

The WPS PIN generated by the printer remains valid for only a few minutes. In some models of printers, it lasts only for a few seconds. After the validity period, it again generates the new PIN. Maybe you failed to enter the WPS PIN within the specified time and are facing the issue. Please try connecting again.