How to Update BIOS on an MSI Motherboard?

BIOS, the firmware that handles the OS to motherboard interpretation, is pretty important to your Computer. Since it handles the basic I/O(Input/Output) function, it must run the latest version to utilize the newest features and troubleshoot bugs. Outdated BIOS may cause glitches or even failures to any connected hardware within your PC.

But, unlike other applications, BIOS won’t update automatically. Some companies may provide their dedicated tools/software for the purpose, or some may update it along with the Windows update.

However, most motherboards are updated manually using a USB flash drive, including the MSI motherboards. So, this article will guide you through methods and their detailed steps to update MSI BIOS update.

Things to Consider for MSI BIOS Update

The process of updating BIOS may alter your computer if not done correctly. But, if you follow the exact ways and steps that we have compiled in this article, you will not face any issues. However, the manufacturers advise updating BIOS only when it’s actually required, like in case of some hardware bugs and malfunctions.

Here are the few things you must keep in mind while updating BIOS:

Download the correct version of BIOS for your motherboard. You can check the current version by looking at the BIOS Version/Date in the System Information utility. You can open it by entering msinfo32 the run command( Windows + R ).



Do not disconnect your PC from the Power source or try to shut it down while it’s updating.

Do not remove the USB flash drive when an update is going on.

Consider using an 8GB or larger flash drive.

Do format the Flash drive to FAT32 one.

Run the CHKDSK command to check and fix any errors in the Flash drive before using it.

How to Update MSI’s BIOS?

The two safe ways of updating the BIOS of an MSI motherboard have been listed below:

Update BIOS with M-Flash

MSI provides the update files of BIOS on its website, which can be downloaded and extracted into a formatted USB flash. The flash drive can be further accessed through the BIOS to update it.

Here are the steps you will have to follow to update BIOS on your MSI motherboard:

Step 1: Format a Flash Drive

The first step that you should accomplish is to format your USB flash drive before going down to the update part. BIOS won’t provide much flexibility in choosing files, and furthermore, if the existing files on your flash drives are damaged, they may even corrupt the whole firmware of your motherboard.

So, to prevent it and make the USB readable through BIOS, you must format your USB and keep it on standby to load files and update files on it. The steps mentioned below will follow you in formatting your USB flash drive:

Insert the USB into your computer. Press Windows + E to open file explorer. Right-click on the USB flash drive. Select Format… from the options.

Choose FAT32 from the File system dropdown.

Click on the Start button.

Step 2: Download the Update Files

After getting the USB flash drive ready, you can move on to download the updated files of BIOS. It can be found on MSI’s official website. Follow the steps mentioned below to download a newer version of BIOS.:

Enter your motherboard’s model number on the search bar of MSI’s website. Click on Download within your listed motherboard.

Select BIOS from the dropdown menu and press the Download Button.



Step 3: Load Update Files to USB Drive

You have got the USB drive in place and files downloaded, so it’s time to put the files onto the flash drive. The downloaded file would be compressed in zip format, which needs to be extracted on the USB drive. Follow the steps below to do so:

Locate the downloaded BIOS zip file and right-click on it. Click on the Extract All.. option.

Browse and select the previously formatted drive and hit the Extract button.

Step 4: Update BIOS

Now, let’s perform the crucial step, which is to update the BIOS using the downloaded update files. Shutdown your PC, insert your USB flash drive that holds the updated files, and then continue with the steps given below:

Enter the BIOS menu by continuously tapping the Del key while turning on your computer. Choose M-FLASH mode and then, Yes.

Select the inserted USB drive and also the BIOS folder. Click on the BIOS update file.

Press the Enter key. Hit the Yes button to initiate the update.

Wait till the process ends. Once done, you can again enter the BIOS menu and ensure the latest BIOS version.

Use BIOS Flashback

An alternative to the above method is to use the USB BIOS flashback button. Basically, it’s a physical button placed within the motherboard that, when combined with a dedicated port, can initiate the BIOS installation process. A strength of using the flashback button is that you won’t have to enter the BIOS menu manually(most of the time).

Though not all motherboards provide it, MSI is the one that consists of it. Let’s begin with the steps:

Prepare a formatted USB Flash drive with BIOS update files as above. Insert it into the Flashback port on your motherboard.

Tap and hold the Flashback button of BIOS. It usually takes 15-20 seconds to initiate the process. Any led light blinking around the button or port may indicate the start.

Note: Not every time the updating BIOS with flash can be started using the flashback button. You may have to open the BIOS menu and locate ‘Flash BIOS’ or ‘Update BIOS’