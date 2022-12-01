How to Fix HP Printer is Offline on Windows

Even if you’ve connected your printer properly, your HP printer can still show the “Printer is offline” error message. What this error means is that your printer is unable to communicate with your PC properly.

This error can be due to many reasons, like an outdated printer driver, incorrect settings, a stuck printing queue, and so on. But they can also be as basic as your printer is in Sleep mode. To check it, use any button or its Power button to make sure it’s properly turned on.

For many printer-related errors, HP also has its official troubleshoot app. But, you can also try other solutions from your end, like creating a manual IP connection, restarting the Spooler service, fixing the printer driver, and so on.

How to Fix Printer is Offline on HP?

Before we begin with the solutions below, let’s check a few basic factors. First, ensure your printer is not in Sleep mode. Use any button or its Power button to make sure it’s properly turned on.

Another quick fix you can try is to power cycle your printer. Turn the printer off and then unplug all the power cords. Wait for around thirty seconds. Then, connect your printer and turn it back on. If you’re still having issues with your printer, here are some effective solutions to apply:

Check Issues With Your Network

Since the printer error message is mostly tied to issues with the network, you can start by fixing it. Firstly, check if your printer is properly connected. If you’re using a LAN cable, check if the cable is damaged and not working properly.

If you’re using a Wi-Fi network, check its strength and see if it’s turning on and off randomly. You may need to restart your router if there are problems with your Wi-Fi connection. If there are other factors hindering the connection, like heavy downloads, pause or cancel them as well.

Troubleshoot PC to Printer USB Connection

First, it’s also worth checking if your printer is properly connected to your PC. Here are the steps you can follow:

Turn off both the printer and your PC.

Unplug the USB cable from your PC as well as the printer.

Now, check the condition of the USB cable. If it has damaged parts, you may need to replace them. Reconnect the USB cable to your printer.

Turn on your PC and let the startup process complete.

Next, turn on your printer.

Use HP Print and Scan Doctor

HP is regularly collecting information about errors with its printer. So, whenever you have this issue, you can use the official and free HP Print and Scan Doctor tool on Windows. This diagnostic tool primarily helps you fix many common errors, like the printer being offline, connectivity issues, corrupted drivers, and a stuck printer queue.

Install and open HP Print and Scan Doctor. Click on Start and select your printer. If you don’t see your printer, restart it and then click on My Product is not Listed. Then, click on Retry in the app.

Click on Yes to make your current printer the default one. Then, you can go around the services and use them accordingly.

Turn Off Use Printer Offline Mode

It’s also important to check if your printer is in offline mode. If yes, it’s one of the reasons why you’re getting the printer offline error. Here’s how you can turn this mode off:

Go to the Start Menu and then go to Settings.

Click on Bluetooth & Devices.

Select Printers & Scanners.

Click on your printer and then click on Open Print Queue.

Below the printer section, uncheck the box that says Use Printer Offline.



Change Default Printer

If you’ve not set your current printer as default, another printer might be connected to your network. When this happens, your current print shows as offline. So, you can check and set your active printer as the default one.

Click on the Start Menu and then go to Settings.

Navigate to Bluetooth & Devices.

Click on Printers & Scanners.

Choose your printer and click on Set as Default. If you’re on Windows 10, select your printer and then click on Manage > Set as Default.



If you can’t find this option, there’s a chance you’ve selected the Let Windows manage my default printer setting. You can turn it off by following these steps:

Go to your PC’s Settings and click on Bluetooth and Devices.

Scroll down to Printers and Scanners.

Turn off the option that says Let Windows Manage My Default Printer.



Remove Printer Queue

Having a stuck printer queue can also lead to connectivity issues with your printer. So, another solution you can try is to erase the printer queue.

Click on the Start menu and then go to Settings.

Navigate to Bluetooth & Devices.

Select Printers & Scanners.

Choose your printer and click on Open Print Queue.

Right-click document and then click on Cancel.



Restart Print Spooler Service

After clearing the printer queue, we also recommend restarting the print spooler service. This service helps to manage the printer queue. Sometimes, the Print Spooler can stop working properly and create issues with the printer and the network.

Click on the Windows Key and Type “Services.” Open the Services app.

Locate Print Spooler service. Right-click on it and click on Restart.



Start Function Discovery Services

Lastly, an extra solution to fix network issues with your printer is to check the network-related services. In the services app, it’s best to have the Function Discovery services running together. This step especially works if your printer has a WSD port on your printer.

Open the Control Panel on your PC. Go to View Devices and Printers.

Hit right-click on your printer and head to Printer Properties.

Select the Ports tab. Tick the box that says WSD port.

Now, open the Services app by searching for it in the Search box.

Look for the Function Discovery Provider Host and Function Discovery Resource Publication services. Make sure both the services are running. If not, you can click on Start the Service in the left panel.

If you don’t want to continue turning them on or off manually, you can change their startup type. Double-click on the above services and this will open the Properties window. In the Startup type box, click on the Manual option. Here, you can change it to Automatic.

Click on Apply and OK.

Create a Manual IP Connection

If you’re having issues with the printer going offline, creating a manual IP connection is helpful. First, you’ll need to print a network configuration result page from your printer. This works even when it says that it’s offline. Then, you can use that information to create an IP connection and connect your printer to the same network wirelessly.

Print out the Network Configuration report page. For Inkjet printers with the Control Panel option , select the Wireless, Network Settings, or Setup menu option.

, select the Wireless, Network Settings, or Setup menu option. For LaserJet printers, hold down the Wireless button for around ten seconds. You’ll also see the Ready light blinks. Once you have the printed result, you’ll need to check a few factors like: Wireless Status: For the 802.11 Wireless section, the Status must display as Connected. Otherwise, it means that it’s not connected.

For the 802.11 Wireless section, the Status must display as Connected. Otherwise, it means that it’s not connected. IPv4 Section : Check the IP Address, Subnet Mask, and Default Gateway numbers.

: Check the IP Address, Subnet Mask, and Default Gateway numbers. URL: Check the General Information and navigate to URL(s) for Embedded Web Server. On your PC, go to any web browser and enter the URL in the address bar. Press Enter, and this will show you the printer’s EWS. If you don’t see this, use another browser. If you see the EWS, click on the Network or Networking Tab and go to Wireless.

Click on IPv4 Configuration.

Click on Manual IP and enter the information from your printer. You might also see the Suggest a Manual IP Address option. Selecting it will allow you to automatically fill all the fields. But make sure to check if it matches the information on your printer.

Now, Click on Apply.

Create a Local Port for Printer

After creating a manual IP connection, you can also create a new local port for your printer. Doing so will allow Windows to connect to the printer with a new address.

Go to Settings on your PC.

Navigate to Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners.

Then, click on Add device.

Select Add Manually.

Click on the option that says Add a local printer or network printer with manual settings.

Then, select Next. Select Create a New Port pick Standard TCP/IP Port.

Click on Next. Type in the hostname or IP address and then click on Next.

Select the Device type as Standard. Click on Finish.

Update Printer Driver

You can also try fixing issues with your printer connection by refreshing the printer driver. You can update the printer driver.

Search for Device Manager from the search bar. Here, you can view the list of all your devices. Double-click on Print Queues.

Select your printer and right-click on it. Click on Update Driver.



If you want to reinstall the driver, click on Uninstall Device and then restart your Windows. Windows will automatically install the best suitable driver when you open your PC. Or, you can visit the manufacturer’s website and install the latest printer driver.