6 Ways to Fix ROBLOX Error Code 267

ROBLOX error code 267 is slightly different from other error codes you might encounter in the game. Instead of warning you about a technical problem, it can be a sign that your account is banned from ROBLOX for some reason. It isn’t a permanent ban; for most players, you’ll be able to access your account again within a month.

If you’re seeing error code 267, don’t despair. It’s possible that it could be a mistake and you can take steps to address it. Another thing to remember is that some users have gotten it in error due to network issues, so it might not be as significant an issue as it first appears.

How To Fix ROBLOX Error Code 267

Troubleshoot Your Connection

Since some players get this code when their connection is experiencing issues, it’s worthwhile to quickly troubleshoot your internet connection. You can perform a speed test, try to connect to other sites, or see whether your currently open programs are working — but it’s possible that an error isn’t affecting those and is affecting your ROBLOX connection.

One way to find out is to open a command prompt and ping various websites. If there is a response, the connection is working.

Try unplugging your modem and router for five minutes. Once you’re done, plug them back in and wait for the connection to reboot and become available. Try connecting to the same ROBLOX server again to be sure it isn’t your connection causing the error.

It also wouldn’t hurt to reboot your computer while the modem and router are down.

Check the Server

Sometimes if a server disconnects, error code 267 can appear and prevent you from rejoining. Servers disconnect for several reasons but the two most important are server errors and connection issues. One will sometimes resolve almost immediately while the other takes much longer, generally.

Server errors cause the server to crash, disconnecting all players currently online. One primary reason that ROBLOX servers crash is too much uptime. The longer a server for the game is online, the more likely it is to go down. Check to see if you can connect to other servers. If you can, you just need to wait until it reboots and is allowing incoming connections again.

If the server itself has connection errors, it might mean the host or internet network on their end is offline. If that’s the case, all you can do is wait for it to become available again.

Computer Issues

A few users reported having difficulty connecting when they were away from home — and error 267 would make an appearance for them as well. It’s possible that the firewall is preventing you from connecting. ROBLOX recommends adding an exception in your firewall and antivirus for the program to make connections.

Open Windows Firewall and choose “Advanced Settings.”

Click “Inbound Rules” and select “New Rule.”

Choose “Program” and then click “Next.”

Click “Browse” and choose your program executable for ROBLOX. Choose “Next.” Choose “Allow this connection” and press “Next.” Determine how you want the rule applied and choose “Next” to proceed. Name the rule and click “Finish.”

Once you’re done, try restarting the computer and connecting to ROBLOX again.

Browser Updates

Another way that people resolve error code 267 on ROBLOX is to update their browsers. It’s a quick and easy way to restore your access to the game.

Chrome

Click the three-dot menu button and then choose “Settings.” Click “More.” Choose “Update Google Chrome” if the option appears. If it doesn’t, then you’re already updated.

Restart your browser.

Firefox

Click the three-line menu button and choose “Help.”

Click “About Firefox.”

Wait for the update to download. It’s automatic.

Click “Restart to update Firefox.” Restart the browser.

Once your browser is updated, try to get back onto ROBLOX.

Ad-Blocker

Some people have gotten this error with an ad-blocker enabled. Try turning off your ad-blocker to see whether it fixes the problem. If you have a third-party one, check the instructions on how to disable it. You also need to check that ad-block settings aren’t active in your browser options.

Chrome

Click the three-dot menu button and then choose “Settings.” Click “Site Settings” under Privacy and Security.

Click “Ads” under Additional Content Settings.

Switch off “Blocked on sites that tend to show intrusive ads.”

Restart your browser.

Firefox

Click “Settings,” and then choose “Privacy & Security.”

Make sure “Block pop-up windows” isn’t selected in permissions.

Click “OK.” Restart your browser.

Most browser ad-blocker add-ons have easy ways to turn them off temporarily by clicking on the button for the add-on in your browser and choosing to stop blocking ads. Just make sure to return your settings to normal before you start browsing the web again.

Contact ROBLOX

If none of these steps have resolved the issue, contact ROBLOX and ask them to restore your account. If you were banned in error, it could be reversed. Even if you broke a rule in-game and were banned on purpose, talking to them might encourage them to give you another chance at having access to ROBLOX.

Contact ROBLOX using their form. Enter your birthday and then confirm to continue. Enter your username, first name, and email address. Confirm your email address. Choose the device you play on from a dropdown. Choose “Moderation” from the help category. Tell them what happened. Explain when you started seeing the error, the steps you took to resolve it, and any justification you have if you know that you’ve exploited the game somehow. Click “Submit.”

You can also log in to expedite the process if you don’t want to type all your information into the form.

There are a few caveats to consider before appealing to ROBLOX. It has to be done within 30 days of getting banned, so plan to do it quickly. You have to be the person to send in the request. A friend can’t submit your ticket for you.

Once ROBLOX looks at your request and issues a response, there is nothing else you can do if they choose to leave a ban in place. They explain that they don’t review requests a second time because the first request you submit is the second consideration. So make sure that you don’t break the rules and find exploits in the game — because there’s a chance that you might not be able to play again.