You encounter the error message “Your computer’s Trusted Platform Module has malfunctioned” mostly while logging in to your Outlook account, Office 365 account, or the Microsoft Teams account.

This error comes in various forms and error codes such as 800900030, C0090016, 80090016, and 80090034. If you are getting one of the error codes like these then you have some kind of problem in TPM. But you may wonder what TPM is anyways?

So, without further ado, let’s learn what TPM is in the first place, why is it causing issues, and how to get around them in different scenarios.

What Is TPM?

TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a microchip that comes embedded inside your motherboard. The latest version of TPM, TPM 2.0 stores encryption keys at the hardware level and provides security-related functions.

Moreover, it prevents malicious software from tampering with the security functions of the TPM.

Why Causes TPM Malfunction Error?

There are various reasons why TPM may have malfunctioned. However, the most common and possible ones are as follows:

Corrupt Ngc folder

Outdated TPM device driver

Problem in TPM keys

How to Fix “Trusted Platform Module Has Malfunctioned”

Because various factors can result in errors in TPM so you have to try out different solutions. If one doesn’t work then keep on trying one after another until your issue gets resolved.

Use the Microsoft Support and Recovery Assistant Tool

You can use a tool called “Microsoft Support and Recovery Assistant tool.” This tool is provided by Microsoft and helps you diagnose as well as fix various common Office sign-in issues automatically. Here’s how you can use it to solve your issues.

Open up any browser and download the tool from the Microsoft official website. After you finish downloading, run the application and agree with its terms and agreements. Under the Which app are you having problems with? section, select the application displaying the TPM error message while logging in.

Follow the on-screen instructions to solve your particular issue with the tool.

Update or Reinstall the TPM Device Driver

It can be the case that you are using an outdated version of TPM, due to which you are facing the issues. So, you can try updating the TPM device driver. In addition to it, you can also reinstall the device driver. Here’s how you can do both.

Press the Windows + R key, and type the command devmgmt.msc to open the Device Manager. Click to expand the Security devices dropdown. Now, right-click on Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and select the Update driver option.

Choose the Search automatically for drivers option to download the update online and Browse my computer for drivers to search inside your system. After the update is completed, check if your error has been solved. If the problem persists, right-click on Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and select the Uninstall option.

Then, go to the Action menu at the top and select the Scan for hardware changes option.

Delete the Ngc Folder Contents

Your issue could be occurring because the Ngc folder has been corrupted. To fix it, you need to take ownership of the folder and delete its contents. Here’s how you can do it.

Open the File Explorer and navigate to C:\Windows\ServiceProfiles\LocalService\AppData\Local\Microsoft . Double-click to open the “Ngc” folder. On the Ngc prompt, click on Continue. Then, on the next prompt, click on the security tab link.

Now, under the Security tab, click on the Advanced button. Then, click on Change next to the Owner field. Under the Enter the object name to select field, enter your local account username in the text box, click on Check Names and press OK. Next, click to enable the “Replace owner on subcontainers and objects” checkbox. Now, open the Ngc folder and delete all of its contents. Restart your PC and see if it worked.

Clear the TPM Keys

Since the origin of the issue is TPM so clearing TPM keys is a great solution to resolve your issue. Alternatively, you can also enable TPM first and then try this method. To clear TPM keys,

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Now, navigate to Update & Security > Windows Security. Under the Protection areas section, click on Device security. Then, under the security processor, click on Security processor details. Again, click on Security processor troubleshooting. Finally, click on the Clear TPM button. Restart the system and check if the error has been resolved.

Remove the Credentials

Another great way to resolve your issue is to remove all the credentials for the problematic application from the credential manager. To remove,

Press the Windows + R key, type control, and click on OK. Then, navigate to User Accounts > Credential Manager. Under Manage your credentials section, click on Windows Credentials. Now, in the Generic Credentials section, you will find a list of credentials. Select the problematic application credentials one by one and click on the “Remove” option from the dropdown for each of them.

Restart your PC and see if the error has been resolved.

Reconnect the Work/School Account

If you have a work/school account this method can help you fix the TPM error message. Here’s how you can do it.

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Navigate to Accounts > Access work or school. Select the problematic account and click on the Disconnect button. Now, click on the little plus icon to set up your work or school account again. Then, follow the on-screen instructions and add your account. Relaunch the application and see if the error has disappeared.

Create a New User Account

If none of the methods worked for you, you have no option but to log in using a new local user account. Here’s how you can create a new user account.